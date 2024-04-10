'Playing at Murrayfield the next step for Scotland's women'

The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Calipari resigned at Kentucky on Tuesday.
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Whose ADP is too high? What other players could be drafted instead? Jorge Martin dives into who are the most overrated players through Round 10 going into 2024 fantasy drafts.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.