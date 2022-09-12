Who’s playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago? How much can they win?
Who’s playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago? How much can they win? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It’s time for the fifth edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. This weekend’s tournament will be taking place in Chicago.
It’s been quite the ride since the tournament series kicked off in London – resulting in wins from Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace. But who will win the fifth tournament?
Before we get to Rich Harvest Farms Golf this weekend, let’s take a look at what golfers will be competing and what the total payout will be:
Who is playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
There are 48 golfers competing in the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace, who are all previous winners of an LIV event. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are also notable golfers who will be participating.
Here are all 48 golfers competing:
Abraham Ancer
Anirban Lahiri
Bernd Wiesberger
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Charl Schwartzel
Charles Howell III
Chase Koepka
David Puig
Dustin Johnson
Eugenio Chacarra
Graeme McDowell
Harold Varner III
Henrik Stenson
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
James Piot
Jason Kokrak
Jediah Morgan
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na
Laurie Canter
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Marc Leishman
Martin Kaymer
Matt Jones
Matthew Wolff
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Peter Uihlein
Phachara Khongwatmai
Phil Mickelson
Richard Bland
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Sam Horsfield
Scott Vincent
Sergio Garcia
Shaun Norris
Sihwan Kim
Talor Gooch
Turk Pettit
Wade Ormsby
What are the LIV Golf teams for Chicago?
The 48 golfers competing in this weekend’s tournament will be split into 12 teams with four players per squad, including a captain. Here are those teams:
Aces GC
Dustin Johnson (captain)
Patrick Reed
Talor Gooch
Pat Perez
Hyflyers GC
Phil Mickelson (captain)
Bernd Wiesberger
Matthew Wolff
Cameron Tringale
Punch GC
Cameron Smith (captain)
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Wade Ormsby
Cleeks GC
Martin Kaymer (captain)
Graeme McDowell
Laurie Canter
Richard Bland
Iron Heads GC
Kevin Na (captain)
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Phachara Khongwatmai
Sihwan Kim
Smash GC
Brooks Koepka (captain)
Jason Kokrak
Peter Uihlein
Chase Koepka
Crushers GC
Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Majesticks GC
Lee Westwood (captain)
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson
Sam Horsfield
Stinger GC
Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Shaun Norris
Fireballs GC
Sergio Garcia (captain)
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
Niblicks GC
Bubba Watson (captain)
Harold Varner III
Hudson Swafford
James Piot
Turk Pettit
Torque GC
Joaquin Niemann (captain)
Scott Vincent
David Puig
Jediah Morgan
How much does the LIV winner get?
Like all of the LIV tournaments in 2022 thus far, the winner will receive $4 million.
How much money can golfers make at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
LIV golfers will be competing for a purse of $25 million.
The winner will earn $4 million, whoever places second will take home $2.125 million and whoever places third will receive $1.5 million.
What is the minimum payout for LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
The minimum payout for LIV golfers at the Chicago event is $120,000.
How much money will each tournament distribute?
In 2022, there will be a total of eight LIV Golf events. For each of these events, golfers will be competing for a total pot of $225 million.
The purse will be $25 million for the first seven tournaments, including this weekend’s tournament in Chicago. LIV’s final tournament in Miami, which will serve as the de facto tour championship, will have a purse of $50 million.
When does LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago begin?
LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago is slated to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, at Rich Harvest Farms Golf in Chicago.
You can watch this edition of the LIV series on LIVGolf.com or on LIV Golf’s YouTube and Facebook.