Playing for Killie doesn't feel like a job - Wright

Joe Wright wishes he could "bottle" Kilmarnock's campaign, with the Rugby Park club on the cusp of European Football.

Having moved to Ayrshire at the start of last season, the defender endured a gruelling season last year as Killie staved off relegation.

But this term, Wright says the sense of positivity has made coming to work a pleasant experience.

"You obviously look forward to the summer and your break away, but if you could bottle this season it'd be brilliant," the 29-year-old said.

"When you're playing with good players, it just makes your game easier. It's just been enjoyable coming in every day.

"It doesn't feel like a job, you're with your friends and just having a good time."

Kilmarnock are keen to nail down fourth place, says Wright, but would need to win at Ibrox if they're to do so this weekend.

"We want to do that [confirm Europe] as soon as possible," Wright added.

"Mathematically, it's not quite there yet, and with everyone playing each other it can look more comfortable than it actually is.

"We've always got that motivation as a team. When you're playing against the Old Firm, you know you've got to be at is as a group. The games against Rangers have been close.

"It helps when you have positive results and performances, you go into these games without fearing anyone."