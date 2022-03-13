Playing keep or let go with impending Bengals free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to have a ton of tough decisions in front of them with free agency about to start.

While most of the attention on the Bengals seems to center on how much they might spend on big names once again in free agency, they’ve got a big list of names they’re about to potentially lose on the open market, too.

Failing to bring some of those guys back could have big negative impacts on the field, or even in the locker room. But paying market prices to get them back could also mean not having enough cap space to bring aboard outsiders.

It’s a give and take the Bengals will have to figure out quickly while attempting to keep the championship window open as wide as possible. Let’s look at “keep or let walk” analysis for the notable Bengals free agents.

OT Riley Reiff

Here’s the thing to remember with analysis surrounding Reiff — bringing him back doesn’t mean he has to be the starter. He’s 33 and coming off an injury, so his asking price probably won’t be too high. Getting him back as a backup for both tackle spots while a rookie or notable free agent starts at right tackle could be a wise move.

Verdict: Keep

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi had a fun breakout season with the Bengals this year and it would be criminal to try and understate just how important the interior pass-rush he provides is to a defense. But he’s going to be way too expensive to keep. It’d be smarter for the team to use cap space on B.J. Hill and hope a draft pick and/or free agent, either at tackle or an end who can kick inside, can provide similar value.

Verdict: Let go

TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah might be the most polarizing Bengals free agent. For some, it’s a non-starter — he’s too important to the locker room culture and effective in the offense. For others, the current market for tight ends might make him way too expensive. Here, though, we’ll probably point out it’s not worth messing up a good thing. If Uzomah’s looking for a reasonable deal, lock him down and keep it going. He’s been fun to watch develop as a player and is reliable and bringing him back shouldn’t stop the team from adding another “move” player for certain redzone packages and such in the draft.

Verdict: Keep

CB Eli Apple

This one really comes down to the money. Is the market going to pay Apple big money after one career-reviving season or is it going to view it as fluke-ish and a result of playing in Lou Anarumo’s scheme? For the Bengals, it might not be worth finding out if they can just up and plug anybody into the scheme and get the same results. Mike Hilton has the slot locked down but Chidobe Awuzie is the only notable boundary corner on the roster entering free agency. If the price isn’t too ridiculous, getting Apple back — even if he just ends up as depth — is probably the right move.

Verdict: Keep

DT B.J. Hill

We spoiled this a bit earlier, but Hill’s worth hanging onto for the long-term. That this is even a conversation would have been a major surprise a year ago. But he came over in the Billy Price trade and had a strong season as a rotational player, tallying six sacks. He’s also only going into his age-26 season. As long as another team doesn’t try to pay him as an every-down starter, this should stick in their price range and be one of the first things they try to do.

Verdict: Keep

WR Stanley Morgan

Morgan is far from a household name, but what he does on special teams can’t be overlooked. He’s a very strong presence there on kick and punt returns as a blocker and defender. The fact he’s a restricted free agent should make this a formality, but it’s still worth pointing out. That’s especially true when Darrin Simmons’ units could see less continuity than usual with Kevin Huber and Clark Harris also free agents.

Verdict: Keep

