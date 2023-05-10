Who is playing in first-ever NFL Black Friday game? NY Jets play Miami Dolphins on Amazon

The NFL owns Thanksgiving. In 2023, it will make its mark on the day after as well, with the inaugural Black Friday game that will air on Amazon's Prime Video.

And the biggest acquisition of the offseason will be front and center in an AFC East matchup.

The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will host the Miami Dolphins in the matchup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24.

A sign of the NFL's desire to make headway in the streaming space, Prime Video started exclusively broadcasting 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2022. The game will be free to watch for all fans, regardless of whether they pay for a Prime membership.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” Amazon vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue said in a statement. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

The streaming service hired Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer, with Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator. They are expected to be on the call for the historic Jets-Dolphins contest.

Amazon bought into the NFL's media rights deal that begins this year for $1 billion over 11 years, according to the New York Post.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Black Friday game 2023: NY Jets, Aaron Rodgers vs. Miami Dolphins