'Playing in Europe for Hearts is the best' - Devlin

Cammy Devlin believes Hearts' strength in depth is the best its been since the Australian arrived at Tynecastle - and having a strong squad should now be the norm.

The midfielder is looking ahead to tasting European football again with the Gorgie club after he spends some time with the national team for World Cup qualifiers.

Reflecting on a successful season with Hearts, Devlin says returning to the continent was one of the key goals for Steven Naismith's side.

"A lot of individuals have been superb," the 25-year-old told club media.

"The squad depth we've got is really good, probably the best its been since I've been here. I feel like that should be normal for a club like Hearts.

"European football is definitely one of the goals we set out at the start of the season. It's been a massively positive season for the whole club.

"Playing in Europe for Hearts is the best, it's one of the best experiences you'll get.

"As a fan, I imagine it's the pinnacle to watch your team on European trips. To be a small part of that is super special."