Will playing close to a mile high be a big deal when UF football is at No. 14 Utah?

It’s not quite a mile high, but at 4,265 feet, Salt Lake City, Utah, presents an elevation that most Florida football players are unaccustomed to.

That begs to question, should the Florida Gators fly in a day or two earlier for their season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN) to get acclimated to the unique conditions?

Florida football head coach Billy Napier chose not to, instead keeping UF on its routine travel schedule of arriving the day before the game.

“We've spent extensive time researching that relative to our sports science and our training staff, and all indications tell us to go stay in your normal routine,” Napier said. “It really takes 10 days to get adjusted. Get in, get out. We've met with a lot of NFL teams regarding that.

“We feel good about our plan.”

How big of a deal is it for Florida football players to perform in high altitude?

According to an American College of Cardiology study on Exercise and Elevation, “a near universal experience among all who sojourn to high altitude is a decline in exercise and functional capacity.” The reason is that altitude triggers hypoxia, which results in a lower level of oxygen available to body tissues.

Last season, Utah players dealt with cramping and fatigue at The Swamp playing in the September humidity in Gainesville. This season, tables are turned with UF dealing with altitude.

Former Florida quarterback and UF football radio color analyst Shane Matthews had experience in playing in high altitudes such as Denver during his 14-year-career as an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Matthews said. “They will have oxygen and all that stuff, at least they did it in the NFL on the sidelines. But I mean, nobody, there’s no way to prepare for it and all the teams I was on in my 14 years, never mentioned, ‘Hey we’ve got to prepare for the altitude.’”

Florida senior receiver Ricky Pearsall had experience playing at Utah and other high elevation stadiums in the west in three years as a receiver at Arizona State. Pearsall said he prepared by staying hydrated.

“Just drinking a lot of water,” Pearsall said. “I feel like when you're out there you've got your adrenaline and don't really notice it too much. Just playing football. I feel like in any environment we should thrive, especially being in this heat.”

Depth could play a factor for the Gators, if Florida needs to sub in and sub out say, a 300-plus pound defensive lineman who is sucking wind in the third or fourth quarter. But Napier is concerned about other factors as well. Florida is opening in a true road game for just the third time in the last 38 years.

Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, which seats 51,444, is considered one of the toughest places to play in the Pac 12. It won’t be Neyland Stadium loud, but will be a charged atmosphere, nonetheless.

“Really (it’s) more about the program, right, and what they've established there,” Napier said. “We respect that. They've got a fantastic record at home. It is an opener. It is a red-out. We understand they'll be at full capacity. There will be some Gators out there, too, I imagine.”

Florida is 6-4 in its last 10 true road openers, dating back to 1956. The last time the Gators played a ranked team on the road to start the season, it didn’t end well, as No. 10 Miami beat the Gators 31-4 to start the 1987 season.

Utah will be looking to avenge its 29-26 loss at The Swamp last season.

“Word out of Utah is this is the most talented team they've ever had there,” Napier said. “We understand the implications of playing there relative to their record, all the things that come with that, and I think the focus here is planning our work and working our plan.”

