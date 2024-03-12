Playing career of Georgia football sophomore ends due to health issues

A Georgia football football sophomore who was rated the nation’s No. 2 tight end prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle is ending his college career.

Pearce Spurlin will take a medical disqualification due to a congenital heart condition that was already being monitored, coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday morning before the Bulldogs began spring practices.

Smart said he made the decision with his family to give up football.

“They made a decision to give up football as a family to be safe," Smart said. "We’re praying for him and his family. He’s going to be fine......but it’s too much risk for him."

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Spurlin from South Walton High in Rosemary Beach, Fla., had 3 catches for 60 yards last season in six games after breaking a collarbone last spring.

More: Here's our projection for the Georgia football depth chart heading into spring practices

More: Five Georgia football newcomers to keep tabs on this spring

The Bulldogs lost All-American tight end Brock Bowers who is a projected NFL first round pick.

Junior Oscar Delp and sophomore Lawson Luckie return at the position and the Bulldogs will bring in Stanford transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek this summer.

Spurlin was the nation’s No. 76 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 2 tight end.

In other injury news:

--Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out for the spring with a left foot fracture and will be ready for fall camp.

--Inside linebacker Smael Mondon is also out for the spring after surgery for a stress fracture in his foot.

--As expected running back Branson Robinson, is not cleared for spring. He is recovering after sustained a ruptured patella tendon last August and "looks good with straight ahead running," Smart said,

--Defensive lineman Christen Miller is limited some after meniscus surgery.

--Inside linebacker Kris Jones, a freshman, underwent foot surgery and will be limited some.

--Offensive lineman Bo Hughley had left shoulder surgery labrum and is out for the spring.

Malaki starks—shoulder surgery—limited. Will do some things

Rara Thomas—foot injury—not full speed

Damon Wilson-meniscus-full now

Demello-hamstring

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: TE Pearce Spurlin's Georgia football career over due to medical condition