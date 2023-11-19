Who is playing in the Big 12 Championship game? A timeline of league's tiebreaker confusion

Twelve weeks into the 13-week college football season has not been enough to determine even one of the two participants in the Big 12 Football Championship. Four contenders still remain for those two spots, and there has been some confusion about how those two spots will decided.

Over the last week, the Big 12 Conference has had to issue several statements clarifying the tiebreakers it uses to determine the participants in its football championship.

While No. 7 Texas (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) is in first in the conference for now, three teams – No. 13 Oklahoma (9-2 overall), No. 20 Kansas State (8-3) and No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3) – are in a three-way tie for second place with a 6-2 conference record.

Oklahoma State has played and defeated both Oklahoma and Kansas State, but the Sooners and Wildcats have not played each other. With the awkward wording of the Big 12's tiebreaker rules, there was a lack of clarity regarding which rule applied in this scenario.

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) puts pressure on Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The two teams could meet in the 2023 Big 12 Championship game, depending on the results in Week 13.

The Big 12 has since released a statement to clarify and added additional clarity after this week's action.

Here's how things currently stand.

Original wording for Big 12 tiebreakers - August 2023

The Big 12 Conference, with its new member schools joining for the 2023 season, approved this season's tiebreaker rules in August. The initial wording of those rules led to some confusion as the season played out.

The first two tiebreaker rules for the Big 12 are as follows, according to the conference website:

"Multiple-Team Ties

In the event of a tie between more than two teams, the following procedures will be used. After one team has an advantage and is “seeded”, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tiebreaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.

1. Head-to-head (best cumulative win percentage in games among the tied teams). If not, every tied team has played each other, go to step 2.

2. Record against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the conference), proceeding through the standings.

When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams."

Per the original wording of the rules, it appeared as if Step 1 would not take effect because Oklahoma and Kansas State had not played each other. Were that the case, that would remove the consideration of Oklahoma State's wins over both teams in the tiebreaker and cause Step 2 to apply instead.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. The Sooners kept their Big 12 Championship game hopes alive, pulling out a win at BYU after Gabriel was sidelined with an injury. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Big 12 Conference issues clarification - Wednesday, Nov. 15

On Wednesday, the conference issued a clarification statement to address some of the confusion in its initial wording for the tiebreaker rules. It read:

"Regarding Step 1 of Multiple-Team Ties in Conference Tiebreaker Procedure: in the event of a multiple-team tie, head-to-head wins takes precedence. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams earns the Championship berth."

In other words, Oklahoma State's head-to-head wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State would count as the necessary head-to-head wins over other tied opponents to earn a berth in the Big 12 Football Championship.

Even though two of the tied teams haven't played each other this season, the Cowboys' head-to-head wins over those teams would still trigger Step 1 to give them the spot in the championship.

Big 12 clarifies Texas has not earned berth - Sunday, Nov. 19

After the Longhorns' Week 12 win over Iowa State, the Big 12 once again had to clarify where things stand. Many conflicting reports caused more confusion and uncertainty as to whether Texas had earned a Big 12 Championship berth with the win.

On Sunday morning, Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported that a Big 12 official had reached out to clarify Texas had not yet clinched a berth.

Fans react to Big 12 clarification to tiebreaker rules

Oklahoma and Kansas State fans were not happy about this clarification that seems to give them a worse shot at a championship berth thanks to their losses to Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 CONFIRMED their tiebreakers to multiple journalists on Saturday and Sunday only to change the rule and try to gaslight fans on Tuesday. Yormark did a good job getting the TV deal but has no business leading the Big 12. What a joke. Changing rules 10 days from the end. — scottwildcat 🦃🍂 (@scottwildcat) November 14, 2023

So the Big 12 is mulling a mid-season rule change that could potentially knock K-State out of the Big 12 title game.



Changing tiebreaker rules in November is a worse transgression than having bad tiebreaker rules in the first place. — Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) November 14, 2023

Well, if you read the tiebreaker rules previously, this is ABSOLUTELY A CHANGE.



Unreal. People asked me where's the lie. Here. Right here. Saying there have been no changes in the procedure is an outright lie. https://t.co/cZZ0ZjP3Yx — Tim Fitzgerald 💙☘️🌾 (@LifeofFitz) November 15, 2023

Big 12 already rigged bedlam for Oklahoma State and now they are changing the rules to make sure Oklahoma State makes the Big 12 championship game!



Big 12 loves the Pokes! https://t.co/ofGZe0sPZU — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) November 14, 2023

I don’t really care about the rule because OU didn’t take care of their ends, but it is it ONLY ok state fans defending the rule change 3/4 through the season. Yes the rule was poorly written, but the big 12 needs to stick with it and rewrite it for NEXT season. https://t.co/TpePwpCIzH — cbrouster85 (@cbrouster85) November 15, 2023

The Big 12 conference expects to "clarify" to conference ADs its 3-way tiebreaker procedures on Wednesday. "Clarify" is code for "change". Whether OU deserves a shot or not is mute. You don't freaking change rules 10 games into a season #Big12 #InvestigateYormark — The OU Boomer (@TheOUBoomer) November 15, 2023

Big 12 Championship scenarios

Texas will make Big 12 Championship with:

Win over Texas Tech

Loss to Texas Tech plus Oklahoma State loss

Loss to Texas Tech plus Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State wins

Oklahoma State will make Big 12 Championship with:

Win over BYU plus Texas win

Win over BYU plus Texas loss and Kansas State loss

Loss to BYU plus Texas win and Oklahoma loss

Loss to BYU plus Oklahoma loss and Kansas State loss

Oklahoma will make Big 12 Championship with:

Win over TCU plus Oklahoma State loss

Win over TCU plus Texas loss and Kansas State loss

Kansas State will make Big 12 Championship with:

Win over Iowa State plus Oklahoma State loss and Oklahoma loss

Win over Iowa State plus Texas loss

