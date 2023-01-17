Who is playing better ball right now: Bills or Bengals? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Divisional Round matchup.
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Brett Maher missed four extra points during the Cowboys' win against the Buccaneers. Former NFL players Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee responded.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
The 8-team playoff bracket is set now that Wild Card Weekend is over.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow. Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall [more]
Here's where the Ohio State quarterback is picked to end up in the 2023 NFL draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city makes sense for the GOAT? Lets take a look.
Dak Prescott made certain to console Brett Maher after the kicker missed four extra-point attempts in the Cowboys' playoff win over the Buccaneers.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off on Saturday night in the divisional round, so here are five things fans should know.
The Browns are turning to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to be their next defensive coordinator.