Who is playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?
Let the games begin.
The first ever NFL Pro Bowl Games take place this week in Las Vegas. The top players from the AFC and NFC will battle it out in several skills competitions before squaring off in flag football games to close out the festivities.
The Pro Bowl rosters were announced in December, but not all 88 players originally named will actually be in Sin City. The eight Philadelphia Eagles and seven Kansas City Chiefs players will be absent due to Super Bowl 57 preparations, while others bowed out of the event for various reasons.
So, who will be putting their skills to the test? Here's a look at the Pro Bowl Games participants.
What is the AFC Pro Bowl roster?
Quarterback
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes)Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Bills' Josh Allen)Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Bengals' Joe Burrow)
Running back
Nick Chubb, Cleveland BrownsJosh Jacobs, Las Vegas RaidersDerrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsStefon Diggs, Buffalo BillsDavante Adams, Las Vegas RaidersJa'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight endMark Andrews, Baltimore RavensDawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Chiefs' Travis Kelce)
Offensive tackle
Laremy Tunsil, Houston TexansTerron Armstead, Miami DolphinsDion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Chiefs' Orlando Brown)
Offensive guard
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland BrownsRodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Colts' Quenton Nelson)Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Chiefs' Joe Thuney)
Center
Mitch Morse, Buffalo BillsBen Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Chiefs' Creed Humphrey)
Defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersTrey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior defensive lineman
Quinnen Williams, New York JetsJeffery Simmons, Tennessee TitansCameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Chiefs' Chris Jones)
Outside linebacker
Matt Judon, New England PatriotsBradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Chargers' Khalil Mack)Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Steelers' T.J. Watt)
Inside/middle linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore RavensC.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner, New York JetsPat Surtain II, Denver BroncosMarlon Humphrey, Baltimore RavensXavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety
Derwin James, Los Angeles ChargersJordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Long snapper
Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
Punter
AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Chiefs' Tommy Townsend)
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist
Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Ravens' Devin Duvernay)
Special teamer
Justin Hardee, New York Jets
What is the NFC Pro Bowl roster?
Quarterback
Geno Smith, Seattle SeahawksKirk Cousins, Minnesota VikingsJared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' Jalen Hurts)
Running back
Saquon Barkley, New York GiantsDalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Cowboys' Tony Pollard)Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Eagles' Miles Sanders)
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota VikingsCeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysTerry McLaurin, Washington CommandersAmon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' A.J. Brown)
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ersT.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ersTristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay BuccaneersPenei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' Lane Johnson)
Offensive guard
Zack Martin, Dallas CowboysChris Lindstrom, Atlanta FalconsElgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Eagles' Landon Dickerson)
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia EaglesFrank Ragnow, Detroit LionsTyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Eagles' Jason Kelce)
Defensive end
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ersBrian Burns, Carolina PanthersDemarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior defensive lineman
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles RamsJonathan Allen, Washington CommandersDexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker
Micah Parsons, Dallas CowboysZa'Darius Smith, Minnesota VikingsDanielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Eagles' Haason Reddick)
Inside/middle linebacker
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ersDemario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback
Trevon Diggs, Dallas CowboysTariq Woolen, Seattle SeahawksJaire Alexander, Green Bay PackersJalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Eagles' Darius Slay)
Free safety
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
Strong safety
Budda Baker, Arizona CardinalsTalanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Punter
Tress Way, Washington Commanders
Placekicker
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Return specialist
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Special teamer
Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
What is the format of the Pro Bowl?
This year’s Pro Bowl will consist of eight skills competitions followed by seven-on-seven flag football games. For information on each competition and how the scoring will work, click here.
Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning will act as head coaches. Peyton will coach the AFC team, while Eli will coach the NFC team.
When is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?
The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. ET and on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET.
Where is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?
The first day of the Pro Bowl Games will be held at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Raiders' practice facility. The action will move over to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
What TV channel is the Pro Bowl on this year?
Thursday's action will air on ESPN, while Sunday's action will be shown on ABC and ESPN.