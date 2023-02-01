Who is playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

Who is playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let the games begin.

The first ever NFL Pro Bowl Games take place this week in Las Vegas. The top players from the AFC and NFC will battle it out in several skills competitions before squaring off in flag football games to close out the festivities.

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced in December, but not all 88 players originally named will actually be in Sin City. The eight Philadelphia Eagles and seven Kansas City Chiefs players will be absent due to Super Bowl 57 preparations, while others bowed out of the event for various reasons.

So, who will be putting their skills to the test? Here's a look at the Pro Bowl Games participants.

What is the AFC Pro Bowl roster?

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes)Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Bills' Josh Allen)Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Bengals' Joe Burrow)

Running back

Nick Chubb, Cleveland BrownsJosh Jacobs, Las Vegas RaidersDerrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsStefon Diggs, Buffalo BillsDavante Adams, Las Vegas RaidersJa'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight endMark Andrews, Baltimore RavensDawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Chiefs' Travis Kelce)

Offensive tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston TexansTerron Armstead, Miami DolphinsDion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Chiefs' Orlando Brown)

Offensive guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland BrownsRodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Colts' Quenton Nelson)Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Chiefs' Joe Thuney)

Center

Mitch Morse, Buffalo BillsBen Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Chiefs' Creed Humphrey)

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersTrey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior defensive lineman

Quinnen Williams, New York JetsJeffery Simmons, Tennessee TitansCameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Chiefs' Chris Jones)

Outside linebacker

Matt Judon, New England PatriotsBradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Chargers' Khalil Mack)Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Steelers' T.J. Watt)

Inside/middle linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore RavensC.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, New York JetsPat Surtain II, Denver BroncosMarlon Humphrey, Baltimore RavensXavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Derwin James, Los Angeles ChargersJordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Chiefs' Tommy Townsend)

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Ravens' Devin Duvernay)

Special teamer

Justin Hardee, New York Jets

What is the NFC Pro Bowl roster?

Quarterback

Geno Smith, Seattle SeahawksKirk Cousins, Minnesota VikingsJared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' Jalen Hurts)

Running back

Saquon Barkley, New York GiantsDalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Cowboys' Tony Pollard)Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Eagles' Miles Sanders)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota VikingsCeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysTerry McLaurin, Washington CommandersAmon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' A.J. Brown)

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ersT.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ersTristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay BuccaneersPenei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Eagles' Lane Johnson)

Offensive guard

Zack Martin, Dallas CowboysChris Lindstrom, Atlanta FalconsElgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Eagles' Landon Dickerson)

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia EaglesFrank Ragnow, Detroit LionsTyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Eagles' Jason Kelce)

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ersBrian Burns, Carolina PanthersDemarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior defensive lineman

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles RamsJonathan Allen, Washington CommandersDexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas CowboysZa'Darius Smith, Minnesota VikingsDanielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Eagles' Haason Reddick)

Inside/middle linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ersDemario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs, Dallas CowboysTariq Woolen, Seattle SeahawksJaire Alexander, Green Bay PackersJalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Eagles' Darius Slay)

Free safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona CardinalsTalanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Placekicker

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Return specialist

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special teamer

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

What is the format of the Pro Bowl?

This year’s Pro Bowl will consist of eight skills competitions followed by seven-on-seven flag football games. For information on each competition and how the scoring will work, click here.

Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning will act as head coaches. Peyton will coach the AFC team, while Eli will coach the NFC team.

When is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?

The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. ET and on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Where is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?

The first day of the Pro Bowl Games will be held at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Raiders' practice facility. The action will move over to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Pro Bowl on this year?

Thursday's action will air on ESPN, while Sunday's action will be shown on ABC and ESPN.