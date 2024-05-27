Playing 18: A look at 9 boys and 9 girls golfers to watch in the Section 1 meets

May 27—The Section 1 golf championships are set to tee off Tuesday morning at courses around southeastern Minnesota.

Here's a look at local 18 golfers to watch — 9 boys, 9 girls — in the Section 1 meets:

BOYS

—Drew Glandon, John Marshall: The Rockets junior has been a mainstay in their lineup, playing in all 12 varsity rounds this spring. He has the second-best scoring average on the team (82.25) and shot his low round of the season last Thursday at the All-City Invitational at Willow Creek (76),

—Tim Sexton, Mayo: The Spartans junior has embraced the role of being the No. 1 this spring for the defending section champs. Sexton has played on the varsity since his eighth-grade season. He's played 9 rounds this spring and has been in the 70s in all of them. He fired a 73 last Thursday at Willow Creek to tie for runner-up in the All-City Invitational.

—Brennan Weckwerth, Century: Just a sophomore, Weckwerth has been one of top golfers in Rochester the past two years. This year, he's become one of the best in southeastern Minnesota. Weckwerth's 75.48 scoring average is the third-best in the area. He has shot eight consecutive rounds in the 70s, including a 71 last Thursday to win the All-City Invitational for a second consecutive year.

GIRLS

—Claire Bogenrief, John Marshall: The Rockets' standout junior has been steady all season, breaking 100 in all 12 of her rounds. She has been at her best down the stretch in the regular season, shooting three consecutive rounds in the 80s, including a personal season-best 85 to win the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 17 at Northern Hills. Bogenrief is JM's clear-cut No. 1 as the section meet approaches; she enters the meet with a scoring average of 89.92.

—Avery Meyer, Mayo: The Spartans' star senior hopes to extend an outstandng high school career by a couple of weeks and qualify for the Class 3A state tournament for the first time. She'll take some confidence and consistency into the section meet this week; Meyer has a scoring average of 86.64 this season and has been in the 80s in 11 of her 14 rounds. The three rounds in which she's been in the 90s: 90, 91 and 92.

—Ailani Thiravong, Austin: Just a freshman, Thiravong continues to get better and better. The Austin High star has played 14 rounds this year; 13 of those have been in the 70s or 80s (a 90 is her only round outside of the 80s). She has the best scoring average of any local Class 3A girls golfer this spring, an 80.92. She's coming off her best round of the year, too, a 73 at Northfield Golf Club on May 20.

BOYS

—Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah: The Lancers junior has statistically been the best golfer in southeastern Minnesota this spring, his 73.58 average the best among local players. Nutter won the Three Rivers Conference championship last week and placed third in the Section 1, Class 2A meet a year ago. Nutter's big-meet experience also includes a fifth-place finish at last year's state meet.

—Colton Rich, Rochester Lourdes: The two-time defending Section 1-2A medalist is among the favorites to win a third. Rich tied for 10th at state a year ago and tied for runner-up honors last week at the Rochester All-City Invitational (73). His 68 at the PIZM Invitational on April 18 is the second-best round by a local golfer this spring.

—Austin Walker, Stewartville: The best round by a southeastern Minnesota golfer this spring belongs to the Tigers sophomore, who fired a 67 at the Pine Island Golf Course on April 18, the same day Lourdes' Rich shot a 68. Walker has been far from a one-round wonder, though. Nine of his 11 rounds have been in the 70s or better, leading to his 75.36 average this season.

GIRLS

—Calie Dockter, Byron: Dockter has been her steady self this season for the Bears, with seven of her 10 rounds in the 70s and a 79.9 scoring average. Her most recent round was her best, a 1-over-par 72 at The Jewel in Lake City. Dockter tied for 15th at the Class 2A state meet last spring, after finishing as the runner-up in the Section 1-2A meet to Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen.

—Ella Matzke, Lake City: The senior three-sport athlete was recently named the Region 1A winner of the MSHSL's Triple-A Award (arts, academics, athletics) and she carries a 4.0 GPA. Matzke also carries a superb 78.7 scoring average. She is committed to play college golf at Concordia University, St. Paul, beginning next school year. Matzke placed third in the section meet last spring and tied for eighth place at the Class 2A state meet, where the Tigers finished as runners-up.

—Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City: The senior and three-time defending Section 1-2A medalist was recently named to the 2024 Minnesota Miss Golf watch list. She is looking for an incredibly rare fourth consecutive individual section title and another trip to state. She is also committed to play college golf at Queens College in Charlotte, N.C., beginning next school year. Windhorst Knudsen has been even better this season than she was a year ago; she enters the Section 1-2A meet with a scoring average of 73.3.

BOYS

—Aiden Arnold, Fillmore Central: The Falcons junior has played a lot of competitive golf in pressure situations. He tied for seventh in the section meet a year ago to help his team win the section title. Last week, Arnold was the runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference meet. He brings an 82.4 scoring average into the section meet.

—Jack Brogle, Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton: Just a freshman, Brogle heads into the section meet this week fresh off tying for a Southeast Conference championship by shooting 76 last week at Cedar River Golf Course in Adams, a round that included four birdies. Brogle's 80.63 scoring average is second-best in the section.

—Nick Edland, Southland: The Rebels senior tied Brogle for medalist honors at last week's Southeast Conference championships and holds the best scoring average among Section 1-1A golfers this spring at 79.4. He finished ninth in the section meet last year and tied for 15th at state.

GIRLS

—Carly Bronson, Hayfield: The Vikings' sophomore has had a solid spring, bringing a 92.7 scoring average into the section meet, where she placed seventh last season as a freshman. This spring, Bronson finished as the Gopher Conference runner-up in the league's four-round conference championship.

—Aubrey Larson, Fillmore Central: The Falcons' standout senior is coming off a fourth-place finish at last week's Three Rivers Conference championships, in which Fillmore Central had four of the top eight finishers and won the team championship by 22 shots. Larson had an outstanding postseason in 2023, placing sixth in the Section 1-1A meet and 17th at state.

—Myleigh Scheevel, Fillmore Central: Scheevel heads to the section meet coming off a strong showing at the Three Rivers Conference championships, where she fired an 84 to finish as the meet runner-up. The junior standout tied for third in the section a year ago, then helped the Falcons place second at the Class 1A state meet, as she finished ninth individually.