Which players win and lose from Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea arrival?

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their sides third goal with team mates (L-R) Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Emerson - GETTY IMAGES

Frank Lampard sacked by Chelsea

Winners

Christian Pulisic

A teenage Pulisic was promoted to the Borussia Dortmund first team during Thomas Tuchel’s spell as head coach of the German side. The American has struggled to find his best form this season, scoring only two goals and not registering a single assist so far. He will be familiar with Tuchel’s methods.

Timo Werner

Werner’s struggles in front of goal have been well-publicised. His collapse in form coincided with Chelsea’s decline this season and Tuchel will be expected to instantly reinvigorate his compatriot. Tuchel’s energetic, high-pressing style should suit Werner, who was used to a similar system at RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner has struggled for goals and confidence since his arrival in England in the summer - Catherine Ivill /Getty Images Europe

Kai Havertz

Although he has not been helped by Covid-19, Havertz has been a major disappointment for Chelsea since his £70m move in the summer. As with Werner, Tuchel will be expected to breathe new life into his fellow German, and he should be well aware of the quality that Havertz showed in the Bundesliga.

Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger was rarely in Frank Lampard’s plans but his reputation remains strong in Germany, where he has started seven of the last eight matches for the national team. Tuchel was interested in signing Rudiger earlier this season, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs who were looking to take him away from Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly tried sign Antonio Rudiger while he was PSG manager - Adrian Dennis/AFP

Losers

Mason Mount

Mount’s ability and contributions to Chelsea cannot be questioned, and he will no doubt remain a key player going forward. But it is hard to envisage him ever having as close a relationship with a manager as he had with Lampard, who took him to Derby County before making him a central part of his Chelsea side.

Tammy Abraham

With Werner now expected to thrive in a new system, where will Abraham sit in the pecking order? Lampard did not always feel comfortable starting both players in the same team (he did so in only eight of their 19 league matches this season) and Abraham would be forgiven for feeling a little nervous about his long-term position in the lineup.

Tammy Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer this season, but Tuchel's arrival will likely see the academy product relegated down the pecking order - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

Kurt Zouma

With the possibility of Rudiger returning to the fold, and given the strength of Thiago Silva’s relationship with Tuchel (his manager at Paris Saint-Germain), Zouma could be one of the major losers of this appointment. Zouma started all but one of Chelsea’s first 15 league matches this season, but has since started just one of the last four.

Mateo Kovacic

Tuchel was keen on bringing Jorginho to PSG, which should bode well for the Italy international as he looks to re-establish himself as Chelsea’s first-choice midfielder. With N’Golo Kante such a dynamic option in the middle, Kovacic could be the man to fall out of the side.