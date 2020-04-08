Players who have declared for the NBA draft

College basketball ended abruptly on March 11 in the middle of most conference tournaments, and in the weeks following we’ve seen a number of college and international players declare for the NBA draft.

A large number of players will be testing the waters and potentially returning to school, but we have no idea what the process will look like this year. There has been no word on the NBA draft combine in May and it was just announced recently that teams will only be able to conduct virtual interviews with prospects and not see them in any live or online workouts. Questions surrounding a possible delay date of the NBA draft (scheduled for June 25) or resuming the NBA season still have yet to be answered.

Below is an alphabetical list of every player that has declared for the NBA draft. This list will be updated daily with new player breakdowns and the most recent NBA prospects. As of now, each player listed below has until June 3 to withdraw, but that date could change with the uncertainty surrounding this NBA season and upcoming draft.

Latest update: April 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Arizona point guard Nico Mannion declared for the draft Tuesday afternoon. The freshman guard is originally from Italy and his dad also played six years in the NBA and four years overseas. At Arizona, Mannion averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game. Mannion thanked Arizona head coach Sean Miller, the Wildcat fans and his parents in a statement posted to Instagram.

Maryland center Jalen Smith announced he is leaving school early to enter the NBA draft. Smith was one of the best bigs in college basketball this season averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. “I am thankful and grateful for the opportunity to consult with my family and coaches in reaching the decision that the time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career,” Smith said.

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey shoots against Tennessee at Rupp Arena on March 3, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Kentucky guard and potential lottery pick Tyrese Maxey declared for the NBA draft. “My dream has always been to play in the NBA and I know I’m prepared for this because I’m Wildcat made,” Maxey said in a statement posted to Instagram. The shooting guard averaged 14 points per game and scored 20 or more points in six games this year as a freshman at Kentucky.

Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry also declared for the draft on Monday. He shot nearly 41 percent from 3-point range and averaged 14.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. Terry is not hiring an agent and could return to Stanford for his sophomore season if he doesn’t stay in the NBA draft.

Standout prep wing and former five-star prospect Josh Hall is testing the NBA waters and putting his scholarship to N.C. State on hold. “I am so thankful that I have an amazing support system behind me who constantly push me to pursue my goals,” Hall said in a statement tweeted out on Monday. Hall is the third prep prospect (turning 19 during the same year as the draft or one year removed from his high school graduating class) testing the NBA waters, with the other two being Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jimma Gatwech.

