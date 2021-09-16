Players we're obsessing over heading into Week 2 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players they're obsessing over heading into Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Veteran K Matt Prater is not injured but the Cardinals add insurance to the practice squad. McCrane kicked briefly for the team in 2018.
Marlon Humphrey appeared to pick off a pass, but no one noticed.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
New York Giants vs Washington prediction and game preview.
Umpire Tim Timmons heard enough from the Orioles grounds crew, kicking them off the field during the final inning Wednesday night.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
The Raiders will be without at least one of their offensive weapons this week.
It's too soon to panic about Brandon Aiyuk, but the #49ers could either have a good or bad problem on their hands.
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
Tom Brady had a bone to pick with ESPN on Twitter after its "SportsCenter" account failed to properly attribute his new podcast.
"Am I ever going to feel better?"
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.