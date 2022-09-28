Players to watch in Vikings-Saints 'GMFB'
"GMFB" makes their picks for players to watch in the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints Week 4 matchup in London.
"GMFB" makes their picks for players to watch in the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints Week 4 matchup in London.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into how Doug Pederson has weaponized Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.
Following a narrow victory against the Texans, the Bears have moved up in the Week 4 power rankings.
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
Saints re-sign WR Keith Kirkwood to their practice squad after injuries to Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty:
The Vikings early season success has moved them to the back of the line for waiver priority
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
Check out how all the signal callers stack up in our quarterback fantasy rankings for Week 4!
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
A divorce between Golladay and the Giants seems likely, but it might be difficult. Who could make it happen?
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall pick’s first two-plus years in the [more]