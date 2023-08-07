Players to Watch For UNLV Rebels Offense

New UNLV Rebels head football coach Barry Odom first hired Bobby Petrino to be Rebels offensive coordinator. After just 20 days at UNLV, Petrino took the Texas A&M offensive coordinator job.

Odom then pivoted to hire Brennan Marion to be the Rebels new offensive coordinator. Marion is installing his “Go-GO Offense,” built around a no-huddle running game and a vertical passing attack.

Quarterback Doug Brumfield

The Rebels have quarterback Doug Brumfield back from injury to run the offense. He has a strong arm and can make plays with his legs; Brumfield is the perfect quarterback for the go-go system; he needs to stay healthy.

Last season in ten games, Brumfield threw for 1,898 yards, with ten touchdowns and five interceptions on 64.6% passing. He also rushed for 261 yards and six touchdowns.

Brumfield led the Rebels to a 4-1 start last year before injuries derailed their season.

Receiver Rickey White

All-conference receiver Ricky White returns; he caught 52 passes for 6222 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at UNLV. In Marion’s offense, White’s numbers should increase with many down-the-field targets.

White wants to stretch the field more and have more explosive plays. He averaged 12.5 yards per reception last year and said his YAC – yards after the catch – must improve.

Running Backs

With leading running back Aidan Robbins transferring to BYU, senior Courtney Reese returns. Reese averaged 7.3 yards per carry last year and ran four 370 yards.

At 5’8 165 pounds, he is unlikely to be the every down back. The Rebels hit the transfer portal and brought in junior Donavyn Lester from William & Mary and senior Vincent Davis from Pittsburgh.

Last year Lester ran for 533 yards and eight touchdowns, while Davis rushed for 274 yards and one touchdown. We will probably see a running back by committee in Las Vegas this year.

If Brumfield can remain healthy, the UNLV offense could be fun to watch because they have talent on offense. It just will take time to come together, but if it clicks, the fast pace could be killer to opposing defense.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire