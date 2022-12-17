Players to watch as Texas closes its 2023 recruiting class

Steve Sarkisian and company are picking up steam on the recruiting trail following a massive recruiting win for Anthony Hill.

Hill and Sarkisian shocked the world announcing they would join forces after an in-home visit on Thursday night. Now, the Texas Longhorns have recruits buzzing about the potential of playing in Austin.

Make no mistake, regardless of where this class finishes in the final recruiting rankings it is one of the best the Longhorns have ever compiled.

The 2023 recruiting class checks nearly all of the boxes for the ideal class. Even so, the Texas staff looks far from finished on the recruiting trail.

Let’s look at a few players to watch as Steve Sarkisian’s staff closes out the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tausili Akana

Texas appears to very much still be in the running for 4-Star edge rusher Tausili Akana. https://t.co/rxJ7xMGMZf — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 16, 2022

Oklahoma is the prohibitive favorite for Tausili Akana. Losing Akana and Colton Vasek to the Texas Longhorns would be a back-breaker especially in a foundation setting class.

DeAndre Moore

2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr. is expected to visit Texas this weekend. Details from @GHamilton_On3 (On3+) #hookem Get 4 mos. or Plus for $1: https://t.co/Z7L0MxPEP4https://t.co/l7Ag9w0ewV — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 17, 2022

Texas already has two excellent receivers in the class. They appear to be looking for a third. Moore would strengthen Steve Sarkisian’s pipeline to California and give the Longhorns a dangerous playmaker.

Story continues

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

Story of the game is Ka’Morreun Pimpton who is on cheat code mode at this point. pic.twitter.com/qyyPtayFw9 — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 9, 2022

Texas might be a long shot for Pimpton, but his skill set would add a dimension to the class.

Duce Robinson

"I think Georgia is the program to beat right now for Duce Robinson." @SWiltfong247 gives us the latest intel on the 5-star tight end. pic.twitter.com/OzWk6a1fZD — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 14, 2022

Robinson is a versatile tight end. He probably won’t choose Texas but the Longhorns are going to make him say no.

Jelani McDonald

Texas is now considered the heavy favorite to land 4-star athlete Jelani McDonald, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. #HookEm MORE: https://t.co/Aq4wOHLYUM pic.twitter.com/DmpJ5oyRjD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 9, 2022

McDonald might be one of the more underrated commitments Texas’ picks up this season.

Tyler Scott

2023 Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook CB Tyler Scott has locked in an official visit to Texas.@GHamilton_On3 with the details (FREE) #hookem https://t.co/NEegimgQOj — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 16, 2022

Don’t let the three-star designation fool you. Jaylan Ford was once a three-star recruit. Scott could be a key piece for Texas should they win the recruiting battle.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire