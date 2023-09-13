Players to Watch on Saturday: Arkansas vs. BYU

After a 2-0 start over an FCS school and a MAC school, the Arkansas football team will face it’s toughest opponent to date this weekend, as Big 12 newcomer BYU visits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. matchup to be aired on ESPN2.

Against the lesser competition, the Razorbacks defense has looked splendid, so far, allowing just one touchdown in the two games. The offense has looked good at times, but has also shown some needs for improvement, most notably in the running game.

Starting running back Rocket Sanders is slated to miss his second straight game, due to injury, but the stable of backups is capable of carrying the load. Junior AJ Green ran for 82 yards on 15 carries in last Saturday’s 28-6 win over Kent State.

BYU will counter with former USC and Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis. The senior should provide the Cougars with some veteran leadership and the ability to move the ball through the air.

Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s matchup between the Razorbacks and Cougars:

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound senior has continued to operate the offense with a mix of passing and option runs. Through the first two games he has thrown for 382 yards and five touchdowns, while running for an additional 59 yards and another score.

BYU QB Kedon Slovis

Arkansas RB AJ Green

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior was thrust into the starting role last Saturday with starter, Rocket Sanders, out with a knee injury. Green is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, totaling 104 yards on 19 carries. He will likely lead a capable stable of back against the Cougars, including sophomore Rashod Dubinion and senior Dominique Johnson.

BYU RB LJ Martin

Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound senior transfer has been one of Jefferson’s go-to targets early on. Armstrong has nine catches for 99 yards this season and leads the team with three touchdown receptions.

BYU TE Isaac Rex

The big 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior has become a key part of the Cougars’ passing game. He has only six catches so far this season, but is averaging 21.2 yards per reception, for a team high 127 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound senior transfer rebounded from a quiet opening game with a stellar performance in the Razorbacks’ win over Kent State Saturday, earning him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jeffcoat made several key plays in the game, including on a goal-line stop that kept the Golden Flashes out of the end zone. He finished with three tackles, including two tackles for loss of 11 yards, and a career-high 1.5 sacks, for a loss of nine yards.

BYU LB Ben Bywater

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior finished with seven tackles against Arkansas in last year’s Razorback victory in Provo, UT. He will again be counted on to lead the Cougars’ defense. Bywater leads the team with 16 tackles through the first two games.

Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas

The 6-foot-4, 240-poud Cincinnati transfer has been a stalwart for the Hogs’ defense, so far, this season. He leads the team with 20 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection.

BYU CB Jakob Robinson

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior has been the leader of the Cougars’ secondary, thus far. He leads the team with a pair of interceptions and has also recorded seven tackles and a deflected pass.

Arkansas LB Jayden Johnson

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound junior ha emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. He has amassed 13 tackles through the 2-0 start, while intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble.

BYU LB Max Tooley

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior has protected the middle of the field for the Cougars, making 14 tackles, including a team-high nine solo stops. The Razorbacks will have to stay aware of where Tooley is lining up.

