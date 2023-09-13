Players to Watch on Saturday: Arkansas vs. BYU
After a 2-0 start over an FCS school and a MAC school, the Arkansas football team will face it’s toughest opponent to date this weekend, as Big 12 newcomer BYU visits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. matchup to be aired on ESPN2.
Against the lesser competition, the Razorbacks defense has looked splendid, so far, allowing just one touchdown in the two games. The offense has looked good at times, but has also shown some needs for improvement, most notably in the running game.
Starting running back Rocket Sanders is slated to miss his second straight game, due to injury, but the stable of backups is capable of carrying the load. Junior AJ Green ran for 82 yards on 15 carries in last Saturday’s 28-6 win over Kent State.
BYU will counter with former USC and Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis. The senior should provide the Cougars with some veteran leadership and the ability to move the ball through the air.
Here are 12 Players to Watch in Saturday’s matchup between the Razorbacks and Cougars:
Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat
The 6-foot-4, 281-pound senior transfer rebounded from a quiet opening game with a stellar performance in the Razorbacks’ win over Kent State Saturday, earning him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jeffcoat made several key plays in the game, including on a goal-line stop that kept the Golden Flashes out of the end zone. He finished with three tackles, including two tackles for loss of 11 yards, and a career-high 1.5 sacks, for a loss of nine yards.