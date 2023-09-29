Players to watch for No. 23 UF football in an important road SEC clash at Kentucky

Florida football will face a significant road test when it plays at Kentucky on Saturday afternoon (noon, ESPN).

The No. 23 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) have lost two straight and three of their last five games against the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Kentucky is vying for its first three-game win streak against UF since Bear Bryant was coach (1948-51).

Players up and down the roster have continued to emerge for Florida during its three-game win streak.

"It becomes even more important than ever that we're intentional about our approach," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "You know, and I think the elite players that I've been around my career are the ones that have a plan, right? And they're very deliberate about every bit of their day.

"Certainly, in season when you're trying to maximize your time, you know you're either trying or you're training, and this game requires training."

Here are five players to watch for Florida entering Saturday's matchup with the Wildcats:

Graham Mertz, QB

Mertz has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in each of his first four starts as a Gator and leads the SEC in completion percentage (78 percent, 85-109). He's thrown for 976 yards on the season with 4 TDs to 1 interception. "It's doing my job and getting the ball to our playmakers," Mertz said. "When a team zones us out, taking what they give you. It's easy to want to force the ball down the field into double coverage, but it's not smart. For me, it just goes back to doing my job and doing it on a consistent basis."

Ricky Pearsall, WR

Pearsall posted his second 100-yard receiving game of the season with 6 catches for 104 yards last week against Charlotte, which included a spectacular one-handed grab for a 27-yard catch. For the season, Pearsall has 26 catches for 362 yards and 1 TD. Pearsall will have a tough test Saturday against Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, one of the top-rated cover corners in the SEC.

Arlis Boardingham, TE

Boadingham caught his first career TD pass and finished with 2 catches for 31 yards in first career start at tight end. "the last two weeks, my last week of practice I definitely stepped my game up in terms of what I need to do to get on the field," Boardingham said,

Jalen Kimber, CB

Kimber, in his second year at UF after transferring from Georgia, has emerged as the second starting corner opposite Jason Marshall Jr., posting one of UF's 10 pass breakups on the season. "His force play numbers, I mean this guy can jump, he can create power, he's got twitch, and he's long," Napier said.

Kimber had 13 tackles, a pass breakup and a TD last season despite playing through most of the year with a broken hand. "Last year he showed some toughness and some grit playing with the injury, he's out there with the cast," Napier said. "And again, last year was his first year of experience. So, year one to two is where most players make the big jump and he's certainly done that."

Kelby Collins, DL

A 2022 Under Armour All-American, Collins has established himself as a rotation player on UF's defensive line as a true freshman. Last week, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Collins finished with three tackles and a half a sack.

