Players to watch: LSU vs Ole Miss

LSU and Ole Miss face off this Saturday in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the SEC West standings.

The 12th ranked Rebels currently sit at 5-1, 2-1 in the SEC. If they were to lose this game, they would need to win out. If the Rebels win tomorrow, then they can afford to lose to Auburn and still make it to the SEC Championship if Auburn were to lose any game that followed.

LSU could seriously throw a wrench into Ole Miss’ plans. Especially with the unknown QB situation for the Rebels.

Here are six players to watch during LSU’s matchup with Ole Miss this weekend.

Whoever starts at quarterback for Ole Miss

Whether it is Matt Corral, Kinkead Dent, or John Rhys Plumlee. LSU is going to have to get after the opposing QB if they want to win this game.

Max Johnson

Johnson has played well this season, having already thrown 20 touchdowns. Can he step up against a weak Ole Miss secondary, even without a few of his favorite targets?

Tyrion Davis-Price

I view this game for Davis-Price very similarly to how I view what Max Johnson is going to do- explode onto the scene. Both guys in the backfield should have big games.

Dontario Drummond

Drummond has been Corral’s favorite target this season (28 receptions, 526 yards, six touchdowns). He’ll be the most important target LSU will need to cover.

Henry Parrish Jr.

Parrish Jr. is currently Ole Miss’ leading rusher behind Corral. We should see a healthy dose of him tomorrow with Corral’s legs potentially not being a factor.

Damone Clark

Clark has arguably been LSU’s best defensive player. He got an interception last week, as well as a sack. He should be a force in this game.

