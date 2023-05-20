Players to watch as the Jaguars start OTAs, minicamp portion of offseason

The Jaguars are set to begin organized team activities this week as their offseason program rolls along.

After drafting 13 rookies and signing 10 undrafted players, they completed rookie minicamp and have learned their schedule for the 2023 season.

Amid stadium renovation rumors and London calling, this week will provide the first chance to see the full Jaguars' roster in action since their playoff defeat to Kansas City.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass under pressure by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

More stories from our staff:

Gene Frenette: Hilarious Jaguars' schedule release video almost worthy of 'Emmy' award

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 schedule: Game-by-game score, record predictions and analysis

Adversity to excitement: Jaguars rookie LB Ventrell Miller's journey to NFL Draft success

The next few weeks will give a small glimpse into Doug Pederson and the Jaguars as he heads into his second season as head man of the team.

Here's a look at players we're watching during OTAs and mandatory minicamp:

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley talks with media inside the TV Studio of TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Maybe the most anticipated Jaguars’ player to join the team since Trevor Lawrence three years ago. Ridley joins Jacksonville after he was reinstated by the NFL in March.

After spending nearly two years out of football, how will the star receiver look? Will he be better, stronger and faster as he stated? Or will there be signs of rust on the wheels?

Offensive lineman Anton Harrison stretches during the 2023 Jaguars Rookie Minicamp held at TIAA Bank Field.

The first-round pick will be tasked with protecting Jacksonville’s future for the foreseeable future. This will be a first glance at Harrison competing alongside Jacksonville’s starting offensive linemen.

It’s still months until training camp where pads and full physicality is at hand, but the next several weeks will be an early indicator of how well Harrison can mesh with the starters.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

From the 2023 first rounder to the 2022 first overall draft pick. Travon Walker had a season that started strong before he took his share of rookie bumps.

Walker was subject to double-teams, stifled by veteran linemen and had an injury stint during the tail-end of the season.

But he was able to grow from those setbacks and has his eyes trained towards big goals. Now, with an offseason in Jacksonville and a full season under his belt, how will he look?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) signals a first down pick up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne has had quite the first two seasons in his NFL career. He came in as a first-round pick in 2020 but suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason.

He effectively became Jacksonville’s top running back after the franchise traded James Robinson mid-season and finished as a top-10 rusher in the league with 1,125 rushing yards last year.

How will Etienne look as the No. 1 running back with D’Ernest Johnson, JaMycal Hasty, Snoop Conner and Tank Bigsby flanking him?

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne headline Jacksonville Jaguars to watch