Players to watch and game predictions for Week 1 of Boone County Football
High school football is now hours away from returning to mid-Missouri.
All eight teams will battle the heat warnings to playout Week 1 action, with two Boone County teams staying at home for the first week and the other six teams looking for success on the road.
Here are five players to watch in the first week of Boone County high school football this Friday:
Brayden Matheney, QB - Hallsville
Last year, Hallsville opened up with Colton Nichols at quarterback. This year, they'll start with Matheney, who will have Nichols as a fun weapon to use at his disposal. Matheney doesn't need to throw for five or six touchdowns a game. He needs to move the offense and protect the football.
Sam Kaiser, QB - Rock Bridge
Kaiser told the Tribune the Bruins remember how last year's season began, leading Park Hill South on the road before falling. This year, with plenty of speed and a stout defense, Kaiser has a chance to back up the fact he's the best quarterback prospect in the state of Missouri with a big game.
Chase Morris, WR - Southern Boone
Southern Boone's do-it-all player has a chance to go up against the team he single-handedly tantalized in Week 1. Last year, Morris recorded nine catches for a school-record 313 yards and three touchdowns. Add in a year of experience with quarterback Austin Evans, and you can't count out Morris resetting that record this Friday.
Alijah Jackman, LB - Battle
There's no bigger leader for the Spartans than Jackman. First-year head coach Matt Herman lauded Jackman's leadership, which has certainly grown since he was a starter for the Battle defense as a freshman during the 2020 season. With a quick turnaround around a new head coach, Jackman's leadership and defensive playmaking will be key on the road.
Trace Combs, QB - Harrisburg
After Tanner Lanes graduated, the Bulldogs looked for their next start quarterback early on in the 2022 season. Combs emerged as a sophomore and has a chance to rewrite the Harrisburg quarterback record books with a strong junior year. What better place to start than against Cabool, where he threw his first touchdown pass of the season in 2022.
Boone County Week 1 game predictions
Rock Bridge vs. Park Hill South
The Bruins remember dropping last year's season opener to Park Hill South on the road after leading 14-0. Friday is a chance to erase those memories at home.
The Pick: Rock Bridge
Hickman at North Kansas City
Traveling to a Kansas City-area team is a tough test for the Kewpies, especially after an offseason where plenty of starters got healthy again.
The Pick: North Kansas City
Southern Boone at Odessa
Mark Ross's first season showed the potential the Eagles have. That talent has a chance to make a statement on the road.
The Pick: Southern Boone
Centralia at Mexico
Opening with a home game will be a boon for a Centralia team that'll be much more athletic in 2023. A few electrifying plays could be the difference.
The Pick: Centralia
Harrisburg at Cabool
With plenty of offensive players gaining experience from last year, the Bulldogs have a chance to show they're ready for business in 2023.
The Pick: Harrisburg
Battle at Park Hill
The first game for Matt Herman will be a gut check for the Spartans. Trusting the leadership is key in a tough road game.
The Pick: Park Hill
Tolton vs. Salisbury
The Trailblazers have the firepower and the experience needed to get off the ground running in 2023. Expect quarterback Jake Ryan to be at the top of his game.
The Pick: Tolton
Hallsville at Palmyra
The start of a grueling schedule for Hallsville opens with a new-look Palmyra team. Justin Conyers has plenty of returning leadership to secure a win on the road.
The Pick: Hallsville
