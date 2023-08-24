Players to watch and game predictions for Week 1 of Boone County Football

Southern Boone player raises his helmet during kickoff at a game against the California Pintos on Sept. 9, 2022 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.

High school football is now hours away from returning to mid-Missouri.

All eight teams will battle the heat warnings to playout Week 1 action, with two Boone County teams staying at home for the first week and the other six teams looking for success on the road.

Here are five players to watch in the first week of Boone County high school football this Friday:

Brayden Matheney, QB - Hallsville

Last year, Hallsville opened up with Colton Nichols at quarterback. This year, they'll start with Matheney, who will have Nichols as a fun weapon to use at his disposal. Matheney doesn't need to throw for five or six touchdowns a game. He needs to move the offense and protect the football.

Sam Kaiser, QB - Rock Bridge

Kaiser told the Tribune the Bruins remember how last year's season began, leading Park Hill South on the road before falling. This year, with plenty of speed and a stout defense, Kaiser has a chance to back up the fact he's the best quarterback prospect in the state of Missouri with a big game.

Chase Morris, WR - Southern Boone

Southern Boone's do-it-all player has a chance to go up against the team he single-handedly tantalized in Week 1. Last year, Morris recorded nine catches for a school-record 313 yards and three touchdowns. Add in a year of experience with quarterback Austin Evans, and you can't count out Morris resetting that record this Friday.

Alijah Jackman, LB - Battle

There's no bigger leader for the Spartans than Jackman. First-year head coach Matt Herman lauded Jackman's leadership, which has certainly grown since he was a starter for the Battle defense as a freshman during the 2020 season. With a quick turnaround around a new head coach, Jackman's leadership and defensive playmaking will be key on the road.

Trace Combs, QB - Harrisburg

After Tanner Lanes graduated, the Bulldogs looked for their next start quarterback early on in the 2022 season. Combs emerged as a sophomore and has a chance to rewrite the Harrisburg quarterback record books with a strong junior year. What better place to start than against Cabool, where he threw his first touchdown pass of the season in 2022.

The Rock Bridge offensive line runs through a drill during a summer practice on July 19, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Boone County Week 1 game predictions

Rock Bridge vs. Park Hill South

The Bruins remember dropping last year's season opener to Park Hill South on the road after leading 14-0. Friday is a chance to erase those memories at home.

The Pick: Rock Bridge

Hickman at North Kansas City

Traveling to a Kansas City-area team is a tough test for the Kewpies, especially after an offseason where plenty of starters got healthy again.

The Pick: North Kansas City

Southern Boone at Odessa

Mark Ross's first season showed the potential the Eagles have. That talent has a chance to make a statement on the road.

The Pick: Southern Boone

Centralia at Mexico

Opening with a home game will be a boon for a Centralia team that'll be much more athletic in 2023. A few electrifying plays could be the difference.

The Pick: Centralia

Harrisburg at Cabool

With plenty of offensive players gaining experience from last year, the Bulldogs have a chance to show they're ready for business in 2023.

The Pick: Harrisburg

Battle at Park Hill

The first game for Matt Herman will be a gut check for the Spartans. Trusting the leadership is key in a tough road game.

The Pick: Park Hill

Tolton vs. Salisbury

The Trailblazers have the firepower and the experience needed to get off the ground running in 2023. Expect quarterback Jake Ryan to be at the top of his game.

The Pick: Tolton

Hallsville at Palmyra

The start of a grueling schedule for Hallsville opens with a new-look Palmyra team. Justin Conyers has plenty of returning leadership to secure a win on the road.

The Pick: Hallsville

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Players to watch and game predictions for Week 1 of Boone County Football