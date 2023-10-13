Players to watch as Florida football seeks first road win at South Carolina

Florida football will get another chance to prove it can win on the road when it plays at South Carolina on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are seeking their first road win of the season and first since knocking off Texas A&M 41-24 on Nov. 5, 2022.

"We've had a good week," said Florida football coach Billy Napier. "Whether or not that means we're going to play better, I don't know. But I can say that I appreciate the attitude and the energy and effort of all involved, players and staff."

UF will continue to rely on young players to build the foundation for its future. The Gators have played 11 true freshmen in every game this season, the most in FBS. Last week, two true freshmen started in the secondary, safeties Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton. True freshman Eugene Wilson III started at wide receiver against Vanderbilt and made an impact with 8 catches for 85 yards and a TD.

Here are five players to watch for the Gators on Saturday against the Gameocks:

QB Graham Mertz

Mertz has completed an SEC-best 80 percent of his passes (140-175) for 1,474 yards with 9 TDs to 2 interceptions. He's coming off a three-TD performance last week against Vanderbilt. Mertz has been sacked 15 times this year but to date has withstood the punishment. "Graham is 100 percent a guy’s guy," Florida center Jake Slaughter said. "He is gritty, he’s tough. He prepares as much if not more than anybody you’ll ever meet. It really matters to him, he’s a true professional.”

TE Arlis Boardingham

Boardingham is emerging as a receiving threat in UF's offense with 13 receptions for 150 yards and 3 TDs on the season. "He's a good run-after-catch player," Napier said, "And I think he's a guy that's capable of running a full route tree. He can play inside and outside. Smart enough to handle it. I think he's learning the fundamentals of the position."

C Jake Slaughter

Slaughter will make his fourth start of the season for Kingsley Eguakun, who is out with a lower body injury. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Slaughter, a redshirt sophomore, is growing more comfortable in a starting role after struggling in his starting debut at Utah. “I enjoy playing center a lot, I do," Slaughter said. "I think that it’s a lot of responsibility ... you have to take accountability for things. The play doesn’t start, the play doesn’t happen if you’re wrong.”

LB Shemar James

James has posted a team-high 42 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and a sack. He's emerged as a leader on a young defense that ranks third in the SEC in total defense (286.8 ypg) and third in scoring defense (16.8 ppg allowed).

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall will get another tough assignment in man coverage facing South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette, who ranks third in the SEC in receiving with 32 catches for 606 yards and 3 TDs. "I have a ton of respect for how he plays," Napier said. "He's tough, he's physical and he's tough to tackle. He'll be a National Football League player for sure." It's been an up-and-down season for Marshall, who has 3 pass breakups but has yet to record an interception and was burned on an 85-yard TD reception by Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard last week.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 players to watch for Florida Gators football against South Carolina