Players to watch as Florida football heads back on the road to face No. 11 Missouri

The Florida football season is winding down, with the team still seeking a win to become bowl eligible.

Another challenge will come Saturday at No. 11 Missouri (7:30 p.m., ESPN). The Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4) have lost three straight since their dramatic 41-39 win at South Carolina on Oct. 14 and have gone more than a month without a victory.

Florida senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall said players and coaches have remained engaged and solution-oriented during recent struggles.

"All the guys have done a very good job keeping a positive mindset inside the locker room," Pearsall said. "I think it started with the coaches. They've done a tremendous job keeping our heads in it. Obviously, I think the leaders stepped up this week too as well making sure -- we've got a lot of young guys in the group, keeping their heads up too and making sure we stayed locked in."

Here are five players to watch for Florida's matchup at Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC):

WR Ricky Pearsall

With 62 catches for 876 yards and 4 TDs, Pearsall is closing in on becoming UF's first 1,000-yard receiver since Taylor Jacobs in 2002.

"It's a goal I set in the very beginning of the season," Pearsall said. "So I'm still working towards it. Still got to go get it."

Against Missouri, Pearsall will face the challenge of Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who On3 ranks as the top cover corner in college football.

"Watching them, they have a really talented two corner group over there," Pearsall said. "I'm just excited to get the opportunity to go against them and compete.

RB Trevor Etienne

Etienne is coming off a 99-yard, 3 TD effort at LSU and has rushed for 628 yards and 7 TDs on 5.9 yards per game.

DB Jaydon Hill

Hill had two interceptions against Missouri at The Swamp last season, including one returned for a touchdown. In moving from cornerback to the star position this season, Hill has posted 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 2 pass breakups.

"I try to make every play that comes my way," Hill said. "I'm sure every guy says that, but I try to fly around as much as I can and make every play that comes my way. That's what I kind of take pride in and being consistent. That's what I try to do every game."

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall will get a challenge in man coverage facing one of the top wide receivers in the SEC, Missouri sophomore Luther Burden, who ranks third in the SEC in receiving yards (984) and tied for third receiving TDs (8). For the season, Marshall has a team-high 7 pass breakups but has yet to record his first interception.

Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (3) celebrates after a tackle during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

LB Mannie Nunnery

A Houston transfer, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Nunnery has posted 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in two games since taking over for the injured Shemar James as starting linebacker.

"It's been a tough stretch for the defense and everybody," Nunnery said. "We're trying to get things rolling, a couple of guys missing due to injuries and stuff like that. But we're looking forward to most definitely try to win, try to get bowl game eligible."

