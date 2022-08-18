Players to watch during preseason Week 2 'NFL Total Access'
Players to watch during preseason Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Players to watch during preseason Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Baaeed evoked memories of the now retired unbeaten super horse Frankel as he stormed home to make it 10 wins from 10 races and his sixth successive Group One victory in the International Stakes at York on Wednesday.
Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the Tour Championship next week.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is still fueled by his long wait on draft weekend last year
Kyle Shanahan provided some clarity on what went into the decision to release veteran corner Darqueze Dennard with a straightforward answer.
Antonio Brown still has some strong opinions about Tom Brady and his personal trainer, Alex Guererro
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
JJ Arcega-Whiteside is Seattle's problem now, and the former Eagles wide receiver is getting talked up by his new head coach in the weakest terms possible. By Adam Hermann
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
Multiple reports Wednesday indicated Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA were in active settlement talks with the NFL to avoid a full-year suspension.
Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.
Kyle Shanahan shared a great analogy as to how he decided to draft Trey Lance over Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger after the second-year quarterback launched a beautiful deep pass to the rookie receiver in joint practice against the Vikings.
This player is definitely making the team now, right?
NFL analyst Colin Cowherd makes a case for the Bears to send Roquan Smith to another team.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke at James White's retirement ceremony and delivered a remarkable speech on the running back's legacy with the organization.
Peter King was at the Rams' scrimmage on Tuesday and he recalled Aaron Donald ripping off Rob Havenstein's helmet during a scuffle
NFL analyst Chris Simms believes one of Garoppolo's off-the-field flaws could be contributing to the lack of trade interest.
Devin Bush doesn't seem at all concerned about his NFL future.
Coach Mike Hickmon was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.