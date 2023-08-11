Players to watch in Cardinals’ preseason opener vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals open the preseason Friday night at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos. While the result of the game won’t necessarily matter, individual play does because it will factor into battles for starting jobs, rotational roles and spots on the roster.

In Friday’s game against the Broncos, who are the Cardinals to watch?

C Hjalte Froholdt

OL Paris Johnson

Arizona Cardinals’ Zach Ertz (left) and D.J. Humphries (right) talk to rookie offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 27, 2023.

Johnson, the Cardinals’ first-round pick, appears to be on track to be their starting right tackle.

Game action showing him playing well would be right what is needed to be seen.

QB Colt McCoy

QB Colt McCoy yells during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

McCoy probably won’t be in for long, but since he is on track to begin the season as the starting quarterback until Kyler Murray returns, it would be good to simply see him working efficiently and effectively.

QB Clayton Tune

QB Clayton Tune throws a ball during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Tune is a rookie, drafted in the fifth round and he appears set to be the backup QB until Murray’s return.

Can he show potential against NFL talent? Perhaps he can show out and potentially push McCoy for the main backup job.

RBs Ty'Son Williams, Emari Demercado

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 13, 2023.

James Conner might play a little. Marlon Mack tore his Achilles. Keaontay Ingram isn’t back from his undisclosed injury.

Williams and Demercado can push for either a roster spot or even push for the No. 2 role.

The entire D-line

Let’s face it. We don’t know what to expect with the defensive line. Anybody showing anything promising would be a huge thing.

LB Zaven Collins

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Collins has moved to the edge as a pass rusher full time. We need to see some push on passing downs and strength at setting the edge other times. He is on track to start. He needs to show he can hold that role.

The ILBs not named Kyzir White

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

White is going to be the main guy at linebacker.

Josh Woods and Krys Barnes are battling for the other starting job. Hopefully one stands out.

Also, rookie Owen Pappoe could push with his athletic play.

S Isaiah Simmons

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the starters likely won’t play long but Simmons is in a new full-time position. How will he look?

All the CBs

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, United States; CB Christian Matthew plays Rock Paper Scissors with a fan after the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Marco Wilson is CB1 by default it seems. Christian Matthew and rookie Kei’Trel Clark have been splitting first-team snaps in practice but Antonio Hamilton is atop the depth chart.

The Cardinals need to see someone make plays and move ahead of the group.

One wouldn’t think that Cooney and Haack would be in a battle, but it appears the coaches are giving it that look.

See how both perform in the punting game and how they do as holders for kicker Matt Prater.

