Players to watch in Cardinals’ preseason matchup vs. Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals will take the field Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in their alternate black uniforms wearing their new alternate black helmets for the first time as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

They will try to snap the Ravens’ NFL-record 21-game preseason winning streak.

The result only sort of matters, as the preseason is about individual player evaluation and preparation for the season.

Last week, receiver Greg Dortch and linebacker Victor Dimukeje stood out. Who will shin against the Ravens?

As the Cardinals take on the Ravens Sunday night, below are the players to watch.

WR Andy Isabella

Isabella still has a battle to make the roster and did some good things last week against the Bengals. He led the team with four receptions for 57 yards and also drew a long pass interference penalty. He got regular separation in his routes.

All the RBs

After James Conner, this is an extremely competitive position. Kliff Kingsbury says all six guys are good enough to make the team. Jonathan Ward scored twice last week, and both he and rookie Keaontay Ingram showed they can make plays in the running game and passing game.

TE Trey McBride

McBride makes his preseason debut. Kliff Kingsbury wants to be able to use McBride in the regular season on the field with Zach Ertz. We will see if he can make plays against a team that will go hard in the preseason.

OLB Victor Dimukeje

He had two sacks in the first half last week. Now, is he able to make an impact in two consecutive games?

OLB Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas

The rookies have looked good. Sanders looked fast last week and Thomas was able to shed blocks.

Devon Kennard said Thomas had a good week of camp this week. Let’s see if it carries over.

OLB Jesse Luketa

He has a shot at the roster. He made a huge hit on special teams last week and was active on defense. We want to see if he can follow that up with more plays.

LB Zaven Collins

Collins did nothing wrong last week but didn’t make any plays. If he is going to be a major part of the defense we need to see him make a play or two, depending on how long he is on the field.

CBs Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton

Hamilton currently is in the lead for the No. 2 cornerback job over Wilson. Hamilton has been solid all through camp and Wilson has not been as consistent.

Hamilton needs to show consistency in his play against the Ravens and Wilson needs to avoid mistakes and make plays.

CB Christian Matthew

As a seventh-round rookie, he is intriguing because he has the traits. He is long and athletic. He played well last week.

