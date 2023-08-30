Players To Watch: Arkansas vs. Western Carolina

NOTE: As always here on Razorbacks Wire, we aren’t simply going to pick the best players to watch on Saturday when Arkansas hosts Western Carolina. That’s too easy. Instead, this is where we try to look inside trends and storylines and give you the best idea of who could make some surprise noise in the game.

As we know throughout the history of Razorback football, even less imposing mid-major schools can never be taken too lightly, especially early in the season. But this matchup on paper looks very one-sided and should be smooth sailing for the revamped, improved Razorbacks.

Western Carolina rolls into War Memorial Stadium on Saturday as heavy underdogs, following a subpar 6-5 season in 2022, under third-year Head Coach Kerwin Bell, the 1984 SEC Player of the Year at Florida. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives Arkansas a 99 percent chance to breeze through their opener.

Also, take into account, that many of Arkansas’ key starters may not play long in this game, which will take away their overall impact.

Arkansas QB Jacolby Criswell

Nov 7, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) follows the block of tight end Kendall Karr (82) against Duke Blue Devils safety J’Marick Woods (9) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, KJ Jefferson will start under center for the Razorbacks, but if things go as expected, his time on the field may be short-lived against the outmanned Catamounts. So, it’s expected that new transfer back-up Jacolby Criswell, will take the reins early and operate the Arkansas offense in this one.

Without Jefferson at times last season, the Arkansas offense was downright dismal, and couldn’t move the ball with an inexperienced Malik Hornsby or Cade Fortin. Criswell has great size and mobility, along with a strong arm, and finally gives the Hogs a legitimate No. 2 option.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Arkansas native, was a 4-Star recruit coming out of Morrilton High School in 2020. After three years as a back-up in a talented QB room at North Carolina, he decided to return to his home state to continue his career.

Criswell was solid in the spring game and during preseason drills, but look for him to get plenty of time in this one, to mesh with the offense in a live-game situation.

Western Carolina DL Micah Nelson

Arkansas C Beaux Limmer

Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

After producing another stellar season as the team’s starting right guard in the first 12 games of last season, the 6-foot-5, 307-pound senior got his first start at center in the Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas. Now, he is cemented into that role and should be the leader of the Razorback’s talented offensive line.

Limmer’s expectations are soaring early, as he has already been listed on the Watch Lists for the both, the Remington and Outland Trophies. He has also be recognized on nearly everyone’s Preseason All-SEC team. With increased strength and nifty footwork, look for him to dominate the competition in this one.

Western Carolina LB Antoine Williams

Williams was selected preseason second-team All-Southern Conference by the league’s head coaches, while also be recognized as a second-team preseason All-America by Stats Perform, and a fourth-team preseason All-America by Phil Steele. He is also on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. He is a recent transfer from Austin Peay, where he was credited with 100 career tackles over three seasons, with 47 solo stops, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles with a pair of recoveries. He was named a third-team 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-America and was a finalist for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, finishing 22nd in the national vote.

Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa

Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Isaac TeSlaa runs for a touchdown at Ford Field in Detroit.

A hyped-up newcomer to the Razorbacks’ offense, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound TeSlaa, is expected to be one of a few new receivers who will make an immediate impact in the Arkansas passing game. The Razorbacks lost their top four receivers from a year ago, so TeSlaa will be heavily counted on to fill the void, along with fellow transfer Andrew Armstrong and freshman Isaiah Sategna.

At Hillsdale College last season, TeSlaa showed out with multiple highlight plays, on his way to being named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and team MVP, after hauling in 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Western Carolina DB Andreas Keaton

Arkansas DE Landon Jackson

Arkansas’ Landon Jackson fields questions at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

After transferring in from LSU prior to last season, Jackson looks to be new and improved in 2023, after packing on 45 pounds of muscle in the offseason, thanks to new strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders. The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Jackson should be more dominant in SEC play this season, and should really show out against the Catamounts.

He started seven games last season, collecting 23 total tackles with three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. But look for him to put up more impressive numbers this season. He’s a potential disruptor and playmaker off the edge. He showed flashes last season, but now fully healthy and ready to step into a starter’s role, he could break out.

Western Carolina OT Tyler Smith

The 6-foot-8, 310-pound Smith was selected as a first-team preseason All-Southern Conference by the league’s head coaches after starting 32 games at tackle over the past three seasons. With great size up front, he leads an experience Catamount offensive line. Last season, he was one of seven players – one of three linemen — to start all 11 games, all at left tackle. Helped the Catamount offense set a single-season school record of 5,339 yards of total offense, and was named second-team All-Southern Conference following the season.

Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The former 2020 first-team All-SEC selection is a new face on the Razorbacks’ roster after transferring south, from Missouri. He has been the clear No. 1 defensive end since he arrived on campus, with his experience and leadership.

After a monstrous sophomore season, he battled through some injuries and setbacks last season with the Tigers, he still managed to make 11 starts, which gave him a total of 47 starts during his three years in Columbia. He finished last season with 21 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack. Look for him to disrupt from the first snap.

Western Carolina TE Ajay Belanger

Arkansas CB Jaheim Singletary

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) against TCU during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound freshman doesn’t have much on-field experience at the college level, but his resume is loaded, and his performance in the preseason has backed that up.

The former 4-Star recruit spent last season at Georgia, playing in just three games, to preserve his eligibility, but he looks poised to become an SEC standout in the defensive backfield. He was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country, coming out of high school, and was selected to play in 2022 Under Armour All-American Game.

His length at the position, speed and instinctual ball skills, make him a prime candidate to move into a constant playmaker role for the Hogs.

Western Carolina K Richard McCollum

