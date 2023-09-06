Players to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kent State

It will be the usual suspects for Arkansas this week as they face what looks to be another outmanned opponent in the home opener at Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks dusted off Western Carolina 56-13 last week in Little Rock, getting a solid performance from senior quarterback KJ Jefferson, in his three quarters of action.

Kent State had a rough go to open the 2023 season, traveling to face Central Florida and Head Coach Gus Malzahn in Orlando. The Golden Flashes struggled from the beginning, and fell hard, 56-6.

Arkansas dominates on talent and experience, but Kent State enters with nothing to lose.

Here are some the key players to watch for both sides.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The senior leader was pretty sharp in the win over Western Carolina on Saturday, completing 18 of his 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Operating under new offensive coordinator Dan Enos’s pro-style attack, Jefferson should put up strong numbers again this week.

Kent State QB Michael Alaimo

Mike Watters-USA TODAY

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior took over the starting role this season and looks to bounce back from a lackluster showing against UCF last week. Alaimo completed just 12 of 31 passes for 145 yards and one interception against the Knights.

Arkansas RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason All-SEC running back didn’t get off to the start he may have hoped to last Saturday, but he will likely get things rolling against Kent State this week. Sanders finished with just 42 yards on 15 carries against the Catamounts, but did rumble in for a pair of Razorback touchdowns.

Kent State RB Gavin Garcia

Kent State running back Gavin Garcia sprints along the sideline during Saturday’s football game against the Akron Zips at Kent State University’s Dix Stadium.

The 5-foot-8, 187-pound sophomore will look to carry the load in the Golden Flashes’ running game this week, after being stymied against UCF last Saturday. Garcia managed just 45 yards on 18 carries against the Knights and was held out of the end zone.

Arkansas TE Luke Hasz

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound true freshman was solid last Saturday catching the ball, when given the opportunities. Hasz hauled in a pair of passes for 19 yards and was instrumental in run blocking. He should be a little more involved against Kent State.

Kent State WR Chrishon McCray

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-10, 163-pound sophomore will likely be the Alaimo’s primary target again this week, after connecting with him three times against UCF for 61 yards.

Arkansas LB Jaheim Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Cincinnati-transfer came up big against Western Carolina with a team-high eight tackles, including four solos, and 1 1/2 tackles for a loss — in addition to defending a pass.

Kent State LB Devin Nicholson

Mike Watters-USA TODAY

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior got off to a hot start Saturday, racking up a team-high 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops, in the Golden Flashes’ loss to UCF. He will look to duplicate that against Arkansas.

Arkansas DT Taurean Carter

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound senior returned from last season’s ACL injury with a stout performance against Western Carolina, tallying three tackles, including a sack and tackle for a loss.

Kent State LB Khali Saunders

Khali Saunders grabs on to Shocky Jacques-Louis. Wagon Wheel rivalry game between Kent State and University of Akron in Kent on Saturday October 22. Kent State wins the wheel, 33-27.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound former Purdue Boilermaker, looks to bolster the Golden Flashes’ linebacking corps this season. He finished with five tackles Saturday, including three solo stops, against UCF.

Arkansas DE Landon Jackson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound junior, added 45 pounds of bulk in the offseason and used it to his advantage last Saturday, with four tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles for a loss.

Ken State LB Khalib Johns

Kent State senior linebacker Khalib Johns tackles Iowa junior wide receiver Nico Ragaini short of the end zone in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 229-pound senior had a solid start to the season against Central Florida, totaling seven tackles, including six solo stops. He will look for the same production against the Hogs this week.

