Players in Washington finally wear new helmets, and it’s a beautiful sight





The time has finally come for players in Washington to put on their new logo-less helmets and get to work in practice. Though training camp has been going on for a bit now, Thursday morning was the first time that Washington Football Team players were allowed to buckle up their chin-straps and get down to business.

The new helmets in Washington aren’t much different than ones in the past, with all of the color-ways staying the same. The only difference is the removal of the former team logo on the side, and a missing stripe down the crown of the helmet as well. The former logo has been replaced by players’ numbers, which will assuredly make alums from the University of Alabama feel right at home.

In an odd year where even the NFL has been upheaved a bit by the coronavirus, seeing players get back into their helmets and visors is such a welcomed sight.