Players voted Coby White as one of most underrated players in NBA

The Athletic just conducted their yearly poll where they ask NBA players a variety of questions about things around the league. One of the questions they ask players is, “Who is the league’s most underrated player? Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White was among the players receiving votes for the question.

Boston Celtics guards Derrick White (10.3% of the votes) and Jrue Holiday (7.1%) finished tied for first and third, respectively, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams tied with Derrick for the lead. Meanwhile, Chicago’s very own guard was in the running, as White earned 3.2% of the votes, tying with Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner for seventh place.

Ayo Dosunmu was the only other Bulls player to receive multiple votes, as he sat at 1.6% alongside guys like Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson.

White just wrapped up the best season of his career and is a finalist for the Most Improved Player award alongside Alperen Sengun and Maxey.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire