Players vote two Browns to their All-Pro team

As the regular season comes to a close, we enter the stage of the season where defensive end Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio receive their usual honors for the Cleveland Browns.

And this year is no different as the players in the league have voted both of them as first-team All-Pros for their efforts in 2023. This is not the AP vote, but a vote from their peers, which may be held to an even higher honor.

It is quite telling that players see Garrett as the best pass rusher in the NFL and not T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They even voted Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders over Watt as well.

This is not the first time nor the last time that Garrett and Bitonio will have honors rained upon them. We are quite lucky that both of them play their football in Cleveland.

The least of their worries though, as both are locked in for a deep playoff run.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire