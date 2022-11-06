Players you can trust in the second half of the season

Matt Harmon and Marvin Elequin offer up a few players fantasy managers should consider in the second half of the season.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: All right, let's welcome a guest to the show, really, a member of the family. Marvin Elequin, doing some great work on the website, breaking down fantasy usage every single week in his column. He's fresh off an appearance on the "Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast".

He had absolutely crushed it on the previous show this week, Marvin. Let's chat about some guys that people, they might have some questions about, but we think there are guys that you can trust in the second half of the season. Let's get us started with Rhamondre Stevenson. Man, he is on a rocket ship lately.

MARVIN ELEQUIN: Yeah, absolutely. Rhamondre Stevenson is someone who I really like going forward, and especially in this match-up. Since week 2, when he's received a slight uptick in that opportunity share standpoint and snap share, he's been the RB-8 in opportunity, to share RB-4 in target share, and RB-10 on the season in route participation.

And what obviously stands out there is the receiving work, right? From a target standpoint among running backs, the only running backs have a higher target share right now are Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, and Austin Ekeler. That's elite company to be around and against a Colts defense that's a bottom 10 in receiving yards allowed at the running back position and in yards per reception, he's someone who you can trust this week, especially, but even going forward as a borderline RB-1 every single week.

MATT HARMON: I love that, borderline RB-1. He's definitely going to go down as one of the right answers in draft this past year. Hey Marvin, I could sit here and hype up Chris Olave for two hours.

I could take up the rest of the show, bleed into the games. You know I absolutely love this guy. But I want to hear what you've seen out of him lately.

MARVIN ELEQUIN: Yeah, I mean, ever since that week 1 was a little bit of a slower start, but ever since week 2, he hasn't had a single game below a 20% target share or below a 30% area chart. He's just been super involved in this offense. And when you look at his expected fantasy points, his value based on his workload, he's the wide receiver 12 in expected fantasy points since week 3, wide receiver 12 in yards per run on the season.

Story continues

And with Michael Thomas now onm IR, he's the guy for this offense in the receiving game, alongside Alvin Kamara, so he's someone who you can trust, I believe, this game and going forward. He's their guy. He's going to be the wide receiver 1 and that'll at least provide you with wide receiver 2 production at the very least with the upside to be a wide receiver 1.

MATT HARMON: I love that. And he's definitely proven himself to be quarterback proof too. You want to win in the vertical game with Jameis Winston? Sure, he can do that. He's a savvy enough, a good enough route runner, a pro, that can win with Andy Dalton as well.

I mean, it doesn't matter what's going on in New Orleans, you're starting Chris Olave rest of the way. Love that analysis there. Talk to you about CeeDee Lamb, a guy who he's been steady, he's been consistent, but we haven't necessarily seen those boom moments for CeeDee Lamb through the first half of the year. Are those moments coming, Marvin?

MARVIN ELEQUIN: Yeah, absolutely, and part of that is just because they've been missing Dak Prescott, right? He just makes this offense a little more dynamic than with Cooper Rush, or any other quarterback. And so when you look at CeeDee Lamb, he has averaged a 31.6% target share on the season, 41.9% of the team's air yards, but it hasn't really translated to a lot of fantasy points yet, right?

He's had some low games, some high games there too. But the only wide receivers currently averaging a higher target share than Lamb or DeAndre Hopkins on a per game basis, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill. He's getting the volume and now with Dak back, we saw that last week, that 8 opportunities, the 16.3 half PPR points, that's what, honestly, I believe is baseline could be. He could have even bigger games than that going forward. And with Dak there, he'll be a more consistent wide receiver 1 than more of a wide receiver 2 for the first half. I think he'll be a more consistent wide receiver 1 going forward.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I love that. Let's see if he goes on a tear where just like for a month he rips off 100 yard game, 100 yard game, bunch of touchdowns, nobody should be surprised. I know it's been a little slow, but hey, if CeeDee Lamb is the biggest problem on your fantasy team, you're doing fine. We don't need to hear you complaining about it. Let's wrap it up here with the rookie, Alec Pierce for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts offense, obviously, going through some changes, of course, but Alec Pierce still, he popped on film at least last week for me, when I went back and watched him.

MARVIN ELEQUIN: Yeah, definitely. And when you look at the target share distribution in Sam Allen's first game, you'll see that, obviously, Michael Pittman just dominated the targets there, right? But when you look at air yards there, Alec Pierce led the team with 52.1% of the air yards with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. He had that nice, deep, 47 yard reception against man coverage.

3 of his 5 targets had 20 air yards or more and that's just his game right there. He might not necessarily dominate the targets, but if he's not doing that, at least he's getting the deep receptions, the big play ability. And this week, it's not the best match-up, it's more middle of the pack, but when you're getting some of those deep receptions, those targets, that could always translate into big play and potentially even a touchdown.

MATT HARMON: I'd love to see the Colts finally figure out this quarterback thing at some point. Because they have so many dudes who can make plays on this roster. And we've got a lot of dudes here at Yahoo that can help you out, But. Marvin is right up there at the top. Make sure you check out his weekly column on the website, breaking down fantasy usage.

You can follow him on Twitter @ff_marvine. Love to see a fellow underscore bro on the show here. Thanks so much, Marvin. Appreciate your time this morning.