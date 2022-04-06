Players in the transfer portal linked to Ohio State basketball … so far

It’s the new norm of college basketball, and it seems most especially Ohio State over the last few seasons. The transfer portal — the gift that keeps on, um — giving I guess.

It used to be, that roster construction consisted of recruiting guys and then either keeping them for a few years or having them be a one-and-done prospect. Sure, you could add a guy every once in a while as a grad transfer, but that was few and far between.

Now, with the brave, new world of players falling into the transfer portal left and right, you need a flow, chart, protractor, and a little pixie dust to pull off some secondary recruiting to either keep a guy or go get one spit out of the portal towards your program.

That looks to be the same case for OSU hoops this offseason as well. The Buckeyes have already tapped former Wright State guard Tanner Holden to come join the scarlet and gray, and it has been linked to several others. We’re quite sure there are some names out there that we just don’t know about, but thanks to the Columbus Dispatch, here is everyone that we have heard about so far.

We go on this journey in alphabetical order.

Ali, Ali - Forward, Akron

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Akron Zips forward Ali Ali (24) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Sophomore

Last year’s stats: 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 8-inches/196-pounds

Hometown: Kendallville, IN

Manny Bates - Forward, NC State

Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse Orange forward Marek Dolezaj (21) battle for a rebound during the second half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The Syracuse Orange won 89-68. Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Junior

Last year’s stats: N/A – Missed all season because of a shoulder injury (almost 10 points and 2.7 blocks per game in 2020-2021)

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 11-inches/230-pounds

Hometown: Fayetteville, NC

Story continues

Jalen Bridges - Forward, West Virginia

Feb 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at WVU Coliseum. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Sophomore

Last year’s stats: 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, 42.8 FG %

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 7-inches/225-pounds

Hometown: Fairmont, WV

Nelly Cummings - Guard, Colgate

Colgate guard Nelly Cummings (0) drives past Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half in the first-round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Friday at Fiserv Forum. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Senior

Last year’s stats: 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot/180-pounds

Hometown: Midland, PA

Tanner Holden - Guard, Wright State (COMMITTED TO OHIO STATE)

Ohio State basketball lands explosive guard transfer from Wright State

Mar 16, 2022; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Wright State Raiders guard Tanner Holden (2) reacts to defeating Bryant University Bulldogs at University of Dayton Arena. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Junior

Last year’s stats: 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 6-inches/185-pounds

Hometown: Wheelersburg, OH

Franck Kepnang - Oregon, Center

Mar 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) drives against Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Sophomore

Last year’s stats: 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 11-inches/225-pounds

Hometown: Yaounde, Cameroon

Sean McNeil - Guard, West Virginia

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) attempts a free throw in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Senior

Last year’s stats: 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches/205-pounds

Hometown: Union, KY

Tristen Newton - Guard, East Carolina

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers center Malcolm Dandridge (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Sophomore

Last year’s stats: 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 5-inches/190-pounds

Hometown: El Paso, TX

Nigel Pack - Guard, Kansas State

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) brings the ball up court during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Sophomore

Last year’s stats: 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot/180-pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Dylan Penn - Guard, Bellarmine

Bellarmine’s Dylan Penn (13) drives against Jacksonville’s Bryce Workman (5) during the ASUN Championship game in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Senior

Last year’s stats: 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 3-inches/190-pounds

Hometown: Evansville, IN

Rob Phinisee - Guard, Indiana

Ohio State basketball drops tough one against Indiana Thursday night

Jan 6, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Junior

Last year’s stats: 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 1-inches/187-pounds

Hometown: Lafayette, IN

Antonio Reeves - Guard, Illinois State

Mar 4, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) drives to the basket against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second half in the quarterfinals round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Junior

Last year’s stats: 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 6-inches/185-pounds

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Will Richard - Guard, Belmont

Belmont guard Will Richard (4) shoots past Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann (23) during the second half of a first-round NIT basketball game at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Player Bio

Last year’s eligibility: Freshman

Last year’s stats: 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 5-inches/195-pounds

Hometown: Fairburn, GA

[listicle id=88580]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1