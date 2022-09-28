Players to start, sit in Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew breaks down which players to start and which ones to bench during Week 4.
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
Dan Orlovsky cited several examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams when he should have. Josh McDaniels responded to the criticism.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
A divorce between Golladay and the Giants seems likely, but it might be difficult. Who could make it happen?
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Chris Jones' critical penalty in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Matt Ryan.
ESPN Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts debate gets heated
If the Brian Hoyer experiment implodes, here are three other veteran quarterbacks the Patriots could bring in.
The NFL's purported most competitive division is anything but through three weeks.
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 4? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.