Players to start, sit in Week 3 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The "NFL Fantasy Live" crew breaks down which players to start and which ones to bench during Week 3.
Here is the initial injury report for this week.
The Rams are signing former first-round pick Takk McKinley off the Titans' practice squad, adding him to their 53-man roster
NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Matt Weyrich make their picks for the NFL Week 3 slate.
Who are the 10 leading rushers after 2 weeks of the NFL season?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Marcus Williams has already contributed three interceptions in two games since joining the Baltimore Ravens. As the Ravens prepare for this week's trip to New England, they're trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse in their 42-38 loss to Miami. Baltimore allowed four touchdown passes in that final period and six in the game, and in the aftermath of those defensive breakdowns, the question is whether it's an issue of talent, health, experience or preparation.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor would be driving their offense. Instead, the one-time league MVP and the NFL's defending rushing champ have become headliners on the the league's lowest-scoring teams. Yes, two winless weeks into the season, Ryan, Taylor and coach Frank Reich find themselves stalling and scrambling for solutions.
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that he doesn't need to talk to RB Dameon Pierce about the concept of finishing plays with the way he runs.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Police reportedly are investigating.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.