Players who sneakily could have big fantasy performances in Week 12 'NFL Fantasy Live'

Associated Press

The New York Giants are going to be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, and the list may be a lot longer before kickoff. Coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday said that Jackson will be sidelined for the first time this season with a knee injury that happened returning a punt against Detroit in Sunday's 31-18 loss. Six Giants were injured in the game and Daboll said there will be a lot of game-time decisions on who will be playing.