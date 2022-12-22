Which players signed with the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class?

The Oklahoma Sooners had a great day on the opening of the early signing period. Unlike a few other schools, the Sooners signed everyone that was committed coming into Wednesday.

While they didn’t land a couple of their highly-regarded targets at the end, the Sooners have put together a really nice class in the 2023 cycle.

Led by five-star players Jackson Arnold and Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma signed 15 four or five-star players. They were particularly successful on the defensive side of the ball, adding nine blue-chip players.

The defensive backfield is the place where they had the most significant infusion of talent. In Jacobe Johnson, Jasiah Wagoner, Kendel Dolby, Makari Vickers, Daeh McCullough, and Erik McCarty, the Sooners added five four-star talents and a player in McCarty who will be a big-time contributor for Oklahoma’s secondary in the years to come.

In his early signing period press conference, Brent Venables indicated that the Sooners weren’t done adding talent. That could be through the transfer portal or on the high school recruiting trail. That would take an already great recruiting class to another level.

Here are the players who have signed with the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2023 cycle.

Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE: Kansas City, Mo. (5-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77396]

Jackson Arnold, QB: Denton, Texas (5-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77431]

Jeff Lebby on Jackson Arnold. 🗣️ "(He) Never ever wavered or questioned what his opportunities were here, or the direction that the program is going." "At some point, he's gonna be the face of Oklahoma, which is exciting." ➡️ https://t.co/KCH9PuvVJs#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/VGsPcOxcAi — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 22, 2022

Joshua Bates, C: Durango, Col. (4-Star)

Story continues

[lawrence-related id=77423]

Keyon Brown, WR: Tallahassee, Fla. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77476]

Lewis Carter, LB: Tampa, Fla. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77515]

ITS OFFICIAL📝 ,SUCH A BLESSING🙏🏾, ITS BEEN A LONG JOURNEY, I’VE LEARNED SO MUCH OVER THESE YEARS ,IM THANKFUL FOR EVERYONE THAT WAS APART OF THIS JOURNEY,CLOSING ONE CHAPTER OPENING UP ANOTHER ,SOONER NATION IM COMING HOME⭕️‼️ pic.twitter.com/4UVJJClUNG — LewisCarter (@LewisCarter_4) December 21, 2022

Kendell Dolby, CB: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77507]

Cayden Green, OT: Lee' Summit, Mo. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77535]

Kalib Hicks, RB: Denton, Texas (4-Star: On3)

[lawrence-related id=77398]

Brent Venables on 4-star RB signee Kalib Hicks: “Week in and week out, he was the best player on the field.” #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 21, 2022

Logan Howland, OL: Princeton, N.J. (3-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77478]

Jacobe Johnson, ATH: Mustang, Okla. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77470]

Derrick LeBlanc, DL: Kissimmee, Fla. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77472]

Erik McCarty, S: McAlester, Okla. (3-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77337]

Erik McCarty on signing with Oklahoma. 🗣️ "To think that I’m finally going to get the chance to be out there on the football field, it’s crazy." "I walk around with Oklahoma on my chest with pride, it’s something I’m very proud of."#OUDNA | #CHO23N https://t.co/Unqmx4Ux5R — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 21, 2022

Daeh McCullough, S: South Bend, Ind. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77465]

Kade McIntyre, TE: Fremont, Neb. (3-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77355]

Three-star #Sooners signee Kade McIntyre already faxed in his papers this morning, but is nonetheless the man of the hour out in Fremont (Neb.) for his ceremony at Bergan High. Second straight year that @JOE_JON_FINLEY and Oklahoma land a tight end from the Cornhusker State. pic.twitter.com/pvi0wFS3bX — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 21, 2022

Samuel Omosigho, LB: Crandall, Texas (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77462]

Heath Ozaeta, OT: Snoqualmie, Was. (4-Star: On3)

[lawrence-related id=77428]

Jaquaize Pettaway, WR: Houston, Texas (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77447]

Bringing my play making to Norman! https://t.co/lC3Or2qS3Z — JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY (@JAQUAIZE4) December 21, 2022

Phil Picciotti, LB: Perkaskie, Penn. (4-Star: Rivals)

[lawrence-related id=77389]

Ashton Sanders, DL: Los Angeles, Calif. (3-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77384]

Man what a week/weekend thank you lord for all you’ve done for me🙏🏾 — Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) December 21, 2022

Daylan Smothers, RB: Charlotte, N.C. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77474]

Me and my boys going to college for free that’s all that matters we dream and achieve together and I thank god for it all , our parents don’t have to pay for our education let’s take advantage of it ❤️ #Godspeed #SG — Hollywood Smothers (@h3llywood) December 21, 2022

Markus Strong, DL: Lake Butler, Fla. (3-Star) - SIGNED

[lawrence-related id=77546]

Makari Vickers, S: Quincy, Fla. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77466]

Jasiah Wagoner, CB: Spanaway, Was. (4-Star)

[lawrence-related id=77505]

Of course the very first person to break the turf in is #Oklahoma commit @JasiahWagoner .

As soon as the doors opened I got that text; “what time are we training!?” Wired different‼️ 😈 Prepping to early enroll.#ThisIsHEIR 👑 #DBIsland 🌴🔐 #BoomerSooner @HeirFootball pic.twitter.com/TQ6e0ReDkA — Reggie Jones (@RegJones20) December 15, 2022

Taylor Wein, EDGE: Nolensville, Tenn. (4-Star: Rivals)

[lawrence-related id=77368]

Welcome to the Edgemen @TaylorWein ! You know it when you see it and you know it when you don’t; and he’s got “IT” Sooner Nation! Congrats to the Wein family and Nolensville HS and community. https://t.co/IfVcLrz568 — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) December 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire