Players who will shine in Week 9 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says the New York Jets defense needs to figure it out fast after giving up over 500 yards of offense in New York's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Vacchiano also breaks down the Jets bizarre QB situation after Mike White went out in the first quarter with an injury and the team relying on their third string quarterback Josh Johnson the rest of the way. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.
On Jets Post Game Live, Bart Scott and Leger Douzable discuss how much of a problem the New York Jets' lack of adjustments on defense versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. About Jets Post Game Live: Jets Post Game Live Presented by WynnBET: SNY’s Jets crew returns to analyze the most important storylines of the game. Jets Post Game Live features priority access to Head Coach Robert Saleh’s post-game press conferences, and exclusive one-on-one interviews with Jeané Coakley. Jets Post Game Live follows the immediate conclusion of every Jets game.
It is official. The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
The OBJ era in Cleveland is over as the team waives the receiver in the middle of his third year with the team:
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
Zach Wilson’s assignment during these last two weeks has been simple: watch and learn. And what he’s learned has been a painful lesson.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
The State Farm Bowl is no more, but there's still one big silver lining for the Packers in Kansas City: A chance to find out how good their insurance policy really is.
Jeff Wilson's return brings even more to the offense than what we see on the field.
The Steelers signed edge rusher Melvin Ingram as a free agent in the offseason, but traded him to the Chiefs this week after Ingram expressed interest in moving to a team where he could get more playing time. After the trade, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the Ingram signing “just didn’t work out [more]
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
The smile says it all.
NFL teams are obsessed with building slowly for long-term success. But in Los Angeles, they’d much rather win now Sean McVay talks to his quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of the men the Rams have built around this season. Photograph: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock The Los Angeles Rams’ commitment to bucking orthodoxy is admirable. Rather than following the regular old blueprint of slowly and methodically building through the draft, the Rams are instead looking to microwave succ
When the Browns officially release receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he’ll be exposed to waivers. All teams will have a chance to claim his contract; the Lions have dibs, thanks to their 0-8 record. He surely prefers not to be claimed, so that he can become a free agent for the first time in his career. [more]
National sports columnists didn't have kind things to say about Aaron Rodgers after the revelation around his vaccination status.
Aaron Rodgers throws touchdowns seemingly with ease. But this week he’s throwing State Farm for a loop. The auto insurance company was poised to have Rodgers and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes—two of its most recognizable pitchmen—match up on Sunday night in what many have dubbed the “State Farm Bowl.” Those plans are now off […]