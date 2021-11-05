Players who will shine in Week 9 'GMFB'

SNY

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says the New York Jets defense needs to figure it out fast after giving up over 500 yards of offense in New York's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Vacchiano also breaks down the Jets bizarre QB situation after Mike White went out in the first quarter with an injury and the team relying on their third string quarterback Josh Johnson the rest of the way. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.