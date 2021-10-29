Players who will shine in Week 8 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bengals have gotten off to their best start in years, sliding into first place in the AFC North with last week’s 41-17 victory over the Ravens. Cincinnati put up 520 yards of offense in the contest, averaging 8.3 yards per play. And Cincinnati’s defense effectively contained Lamar Jackson. While he led Baltimore with 88 [more]
The Bears host the 49ers on Sunday, where both teams are desperate to break their respective losing streaks.
When it comes to the NFL trade deadline, there's often a gulf between what some teams should do and what they are willing to do.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
A big hit on a touchdown pass against the Cardinals turned Packers QB Aaron Rodgers into one of the Internet's newest memes.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he's feeling "sick" for Robert Tonyan after the tight end suffered a knee injury on Thursday night.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the final play against the Packers, his intercepted pass on a ball toward A.J. Green, was "just a miscommunication."
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Mac Jones continues to receive plenty of praise from opposing coaches and players, and the latest kind words came from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Check out what he had to say about the Patriots rookie QB.
Highlighting the top standouts from the Packers' win over the Cardinals.
The Patriots scored seven touchdowns in their rout of the Jets on Sunday, and Bill Belichick "celebrated" every one of them the same way.