Players who will shine in Week 6 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 6. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
With Kayshon Boutte out this week who are some other players that can make an impact on offense for the Tigers? Kayshon Boutte was LSU's definite go-to this season prior to his injury last week. Malik Nabers finished second on the team last week with three catches for 66 yards, including an acrobatic 41-yard score.
Quarterbacks tend to dominate the conversations about the NFL, but several players at other positions are enjoying star turns this season.
The Buccaneers are 5-1 after quarterback Tom Brady gave another impressive performance during a Week 6 road win over the Eagles. Here's how he fared, with stats and video highlights.
Knox struggled his first two seasons and went his whole college career without a TD. But now he looks like a young standout in the making.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
Thanks, NFL, for wanting more taunting penalties called.
Zach Ertz was emotional leaving the field on Thursday night. Did he just play his final home game? By Dave Zangaro
Leonard Fournette scored twice and Tom Brady had two touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
The biggest college football game in Week 7 sees No. 1 Georgia host No. 11 Kentucky. Our experts predict this clash and the rest of the Top 25 games.
Amari Cooper said he thought Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
Lauren Carpenter reviews the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, fantasy winners and injury updates for Week 6. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
Perhaps the most significant of this NFL season’s many taunting penalties happened in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, when Philadelphia’s Genard Avery gave up 15 yards and an automatic first down for taunting Leonard Fournette. That gave the Bucs their initial first down in what turned into a six-minute game-ending drive. Many observers thought [more]
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
Texas A&M gave coach Jimbo Fisher a contract extension before this season that more than doubled his previous buyout of $45.6 million.
Nets head coach Steve Nash was direct about Kyrie Irving's Instagram Live video and where Brooklyn stands as a team with the star guard's playing status held up.
Thanks to Russell Wilson's thumb injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has moved to the top of yet another list.
Jalen Hurts has plenty of accountability. He just doesn't have any answers. By Reuben Frank