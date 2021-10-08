Players who will shine in Week 5 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will standout in Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
Thursday night was a bad night for the fingers of quarterbacks, but it was worse for Russell Wilson than it was for Matthew Stafford. Wilson had to leave the game after spraining his finger, but Stafford was able to remain in the game and pilot the Rams to a 26-17 road victory after hurting his [more]
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
From Justin Fields' big day to Khalil Mack's revenge, here are our bold predictions for the Bears' Week 5 matchup vs. Raiders.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
The Dolphins’ poor start and dubious personnel moves are drawing sharp criticism from national TV analysts and veteran NFL evaluators.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he thought cornerback Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in his debut with the team last Sunday night, but Sherman had a less charitable take on how things went. Sherman was thrown into the fire as a starter after signing with the Buccaneers last Wednesday and he remained [more]
Not all of Wisconsin will get the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Packers added veterans Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith this week. What will the experienced cornerback and linebacker bring to Green Bay?
We take a look at some stunning personnel moves made during the tenure of Bill Belichick.
The Rams' 27-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks had plenty of peculiar moments, including injuries to both starting quarterbacks and a Geno Smith TD pass.
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Our experts on staff pick the Big Ten games and biggest six national games against the spread and straight up.