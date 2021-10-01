Players who will shine in Week 4 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 4. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Three of the Colts’ five starting offensive linemen did not participate in Thursday’s practice. But in a development that would’ve been pretty surprising a couple of months ago, left tackle Eric Fisher wasn’t among that group. Fisher tore his Achilles while playing for the Chiefs in January’s AFC Championship Game. Typically the recovery time for [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to break the NFL’s all-time record for passing yards on Sunday Night Football, but last week he broke a record he’d prefer not to have. Brady was sacked three times on Sunday against the Rams, meaning he has now been sacked an NFL-record 527 times in his career. The [more]
Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles this season, but his 52-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. was historically notable.
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
The Bengals went into halftime down 14-0 to the Jaguars on Thursday night, but the score could have been even worse. Linebacker Logan Wilson stuffed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a yard short of the end zone on a fourth down just before the end of the second quarter to keep the deficit manageable for Cincinnati. [more]
The quest for the first victory of Urban Meyer’s NFL tenure will continue at least another week after the Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to close out a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Despite holding a 14-0 lead at halftime, the Jaguars allowed the Bengals to get back into the game with touchdowns [more]
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lived up to his "Joey Franchise" nickname on Thursday night by audibling his way to an important win.
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer appeared emotionally drained after losing to the Bengals on Thursday night and called the loss 'heartbreaking.'
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
From Cole Kmet's big day to Eddie Goldman's season debut, here are our bold predictions for the Bears' game vs. Lions.
Andres Borregales' 33-yard field goal bounced off the left upright as time expired, giving Virginia a 30-28 win over Miami.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah scored a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars on Thursday night - and celebrated by drinking a fan's beer.