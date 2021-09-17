Players who will shine in Week 2 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
John Daigle, Pat Daugherty, Denny Carter and Matt Stroup preview 10 games from the Week 2 slate, looking at Elijah Mitchell's role and much more. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)
After getting a second opinion on his knee injury, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton has reportedly made up his mind and will have surgery.
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen can count on two hands the different activities he loves without even including football. And he's trying to master every one of them.
In their debuts with the Rams and the Colts, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz gave off different vibes. That will be the difference.
The Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable sports franchise in the world, have signed a 10-year exclusive merchandise partnership with Fanatics. Under the deal, the ecommerce giant will operate the online and mobile fan shop for the Cowboys. It will also have co-branded opportunities across the team’s media channels, around its stadium and throughout its sprawling […]
It was clear what Justin Fields brings to this offense, but he remains relegated to the backup while Andy Dalton serves as the starting QB.
A look at the latest injury report for the Bengals.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the New Orleans Pelicans.
This week we're backing the Browns and Packers to cover big numbers against lesser opponents with bounce-back wins.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is thoroughly impressed with what he's seen from Mac Jones so far and believes the rookie quarterback is destined for a bright future.
Patrick Mahomes looks to remain undefeated against the Baltimore Ravens as a player and Andy Reid as the Chiefs coach on Sunday Night Football
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
From Justin Fields' first TD pass to a wild finish, here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) The Chargers bring their 1-0 record into their home opener against the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m.