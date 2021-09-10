Players who will shine in Week 1 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights players who will shine in Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tweets Of The Day Former Michigan quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady began his 22nd NFL season Thursday night, and his team got the 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Hurts spoke with Yahoo Sports about his new offense, his new offensive coaches and how his former Bama teammate DeVonta Smith might do as a rookie.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
Chris Godwin's fourth-quarter catch proved to be a critical turning point for the Buccaneers, but some wondered whether the receiver pushed off.
Cam Newton promised to share thoughts about his release from the Patriots with a “Funky Friday” video and he proved good to his word on Friday morning. Newton sat down with his father for a conversation on YouTube about his final days with the team, including the days of practice he missed after failing to [more]
It was only the NFL's first of 272 regular-season games, but the Buccaneers' thrilling win over the Cowboys had important stakes for multiple parties.
Hopefully we're not going to be inundated by taunting penalties this season.
The Cowboys’ inability to run Ezekiel Elliott against the Bucs had Dak Prescott throwing pass after pass after pass after ...
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
If Cowboys fans are complaining about officiating or the kicking game after losing to the Bucs, they're not seeing the bigger picture.
T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defensive player in football, and he overruled his own agents to finish the deal off.
Tom Brady and the Bucs opened defense of Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 win against the Cowboys that had good fortune with some championship grit.
The Ravens are bringing in yet another running back after sustaining multiple injuries at the position.
An injury update ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 matchup against Buffalo Bills was released.
Everyone knows the stars on the Green Bay Packers. These under the radar players could help the stars get to the Super Bowl in 2021.
After losing a third running back for the season before the first game of the year is even played, the Baltimore Ravens are scrambling to find new backfield options. According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens are bringing in former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray with the expectation a deal will get [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have now combined for 100 touchdowns between the regular and postseasons dating back to 2010. The only duo in NFL more prolific than them is the Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison connection with the Colts.