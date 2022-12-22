Players share their favorite Christmas gift of all time 'NFL Slimetime'

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) It was never just about football to Franco Harris. There wasn't a friendship Harris didn't try to forge, a legacy he didn't try to burnish, a divide he didn't hope to bridge during a lifetime spent putting others first. It's telling of Harris' effect on those around him that former Oakland linebacker Phil Villapiano - who futilely chased Harris to the end zone at frozen Three Rivers Stadium in the final seconds of what became a gut-wrenching loss on Dec. 23, 1972 - plans to be in attendance on Saturday night when the Steelers retire Harris' No. 32 at halftime of their game against the Raiders.