Players 'settled me' for 'vital' cup final win - Potter

Being seconds away from stealing a league title from your bitter rivals only for them to yank it back can't be an easy set of events and emotions to overcome.

Rangers had no right to dream on the final day of the Scottish Women's Premier League season. It wasn't in their hands and a slip-up from Celtic against Hibernian seemed unlikely - until it almost did.

If it wasn't for Amy Gallacher's 90th-minute strike, their wildest wishes would have come true.

It's the hope that kills you, but Rangers didn't allow that to be the case.

They dusted themselves down from the disappointment to dominate Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Heart of Midlothian and seal the domestic cup double.

No mean feat for Jo Potter in her first managerial season.

A two-time FA Cup winner, she's used to jumping with joy on a podium smothered in streamers and champagne.

But, when her players were making the most of the club's first feel of this trophy, she was lingering to the left with her staff, absorbing the atmosphere.

And no doubt thanking them under her breath, too.

So far, the shift to management has been made seamlessly. But old habits die hard.

The former England international admitted she had to turn to her players to pick her back up after last week's dramatic disappointment.

"The players settled me down on Tuesday," the head coach said after the 2-0 win. "They were ready to go again.

"There is no hiding that if we didn’t win the game then the outcome of the season looks very different.

"If you go away with one cup win, but not winning the league or the other cup final that you are in, it would feel very differently - even on one game.

"We have got to recognise that we have done a tremendous job and it was vital for us to come away with that trophy."

'Goose-bumps' for Rangers fan Docherty

Getting their hands on the trophy at the fourth time of asking wasn't without it's struggles, though.

Hearts had plans of spoiling the party and piling on the pressure heaped on Potter's side from all avenues pre-match.

However, Rangers are a team who have rarely been flustered this season. They always seem to find a way.

It came from an unlikely source in Rachel McLauchlan, but magical strikes like it will be welcomed again.

The right-back admitted that her captain, Nicola Docherty, has been giving her tips on how to pull off such crackers.

The Scotland left-back is familiar with a special strike or two - but not so the Scottish Cup in Rangers' colours. At Glasgow City, yes, but it's the one that's alluded her present club - until now.

"This group is special," she said. "I love being part of the leadership group.

"I still get goose-bumps thinking about it [lifting a trophy with Rangers].

"I've been a Rangers fan since I was a young kid, so to have moments like this, it could bring a tear to my eye because I love this club and I love these people."

As first seasons go in a new role, a new country, a cup double isn't too shabby for Potter.

Her sights are on the big one, the league title, and the foundations are being built, but for now it's about soaking in the celebrations.

