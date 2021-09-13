Players with rising, falling stock after Week 1 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" crew discusses players with rising, falling stock after Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders vs Ravens Week 1 inactives: DE Clelin Ferrell a healthy scratch
The former Oregon Duck started at left tackle in place of Taylor Decker
New starting quarterbacks put up solid numbers in Week 1, while expected RB workhorses Saquon Barkley and Raheem Mostert fail to deliver.
Jimmie Johnson finished 20th at Portland International Raceway — he wasn’t last, Johnson has yet to finish last through 10 IndyCar races — then hopped on an electric scooter for a quick ride to victory lane. Johnson wanted to spend a minute congratulating teammate Alex Palou, the second-year IndyCar driver who had just won his third race of the season to reclaim the lead in the championship standings. Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion who doesn’t have much in the way of on-track results to show for this midlife career change to the IndyCar Series.
Instant analysis of the New York Giants' 27-13 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the Week 1 games including tight Cleveland Browns loss and a blowout Green Bay Packers loss.
Houston Texans receiver Anthony Miller has a chance to come back against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
The Raiders used the fourth overall choice on Clelin Ferrell in 2019. He has made 65 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 26 games and will not appear in a 27th game tonight. Ferrell is a healthy scratch for Monday Night Football. He was among the team’s inactives. Running back Josh Jacobs is dressed after the [more]
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
Who will be taking over Clay Helton's football coaching job at USC? Here's a look at 13 coaching candidates primed to be front-runners for the permanent job.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
USC fired Clay Helton two games into the 2021 season. Who are 5 possible candidates to replace him?