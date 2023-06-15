Players rising up draft boards a week before the 2023 NBA Draft | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Bleacher Report Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss players they have seen rise up draft boards a week before the 2023 NBA Draft.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Let's talk a little bit about which players we're seeing rise up the draft board. This happens every year, you know, these three weeks in between the Combine and the NBA Draft. So who are some of the prospects that you have on your boards that are moving up the farthest?

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: Dereck Lively is the biggest guy right now. From what I'm hearing, like, everybody is kind of re-buying back in. He came in as the top recruit, started slow, and then he kind of figured it out. You probably watched more than I did in high school. Didn't he play like stretch forward with [INAUDIBLE]?

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yes, he was fantastic. And that's why I was so confused when he got to Duke and seeing how they were utilizing him and running everything through Kyle Filipowski and just using him as like a rim runner. It didn't make any sense to me. So, yes.

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: Yeah, so Filipowski's kind of fit there kind of reduced Lively's responsibility and limited his ability to showcase any versatility and stretch potential. And suddenly, he goes to his Pro Day and it looks like he's an actual shooter. And I've been to a lot of his practices in the past, and he's always working on the 3 ball.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yes.

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: And so if you start to buy into that and then add it to the, like, guaranteed rim protection that's going to come from his 7' 6" wingspan, I think he could go as high as 8 to the Wizards, Mavericks in play. To me, Lively is the biggest riser of the big names, but there are a couple of others who came out of the Combine, like Ben Sheppard and O-Max, O-Max Prosper as another guy who's flying up the board.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Yeah, I saw your tweet that he's worked out with 15 teams. What's his draft range? Like, would it surprise you at all if he snuck into the mid first round?

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: I just had a source yesterday tell me, like, there are three teams in the top 20 who really want him, mainly just because everybody likes that type of guy. And maybe you question his offensive upside, but like, if you watch that NBA Combine game, he didn't really execute many skills and he still dominated just using the 7' 2" wingspan, and the motor, and he just athletically popped over everybody else. I heard like he's working out like a madman at these workouts too. And he's done 16, and he's only going to do more.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Well, yeah, he was a guy that definitely popped. And you mentioned Ben Sheppard. I've been hearing all sorts of things about Ben, that teams like him in the mid first round, but they might want to trade back for him, but if they trade back and the team right after them knows that, then they'll take Ben. Like, there's this like cat-and-mouse game, like, nobody trusts anybody when you take that gamble and trade back. But where is his draft range?

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: I know that the Hawks like him, Miami, those are mid first round teams who have brought him in and really like him. The interviews play a big role. You can be very convincing in an office room, you know. Like, Sheppard is like the nicest kid.

KRYSTEN PEEK: Ever.

JONATHAN WASSERMAN: Right? I mean, he's just such a likable person. And so I think that's going to just give him a little bit extra edge during this process.